

EDITOR’S NOTE: Below is an article pulled from the blog website, cyclingelmundo.com, owned by a couple who ride for charity and visited St. Lucia recently. The man wrote about his experience in St. Lucia which was totally negative. St. Lucia News Online’s reason for re-publishing this article is to sensitise the community about how important it is to treat our tourists with respect and make them feel comfortable. Also note that this article has already been circulated around the World Wide Wed – prior to it been published on SNO – because we picked it up via Google’s news feed. Please note that publishing this article on stlucianewsonline.com is not an endorsement of its content by the management and staff of St. Lucia News Online.

Why I Didn’t Like St. Lucia

Long time ago I learnt not to have high expectations before arriving to a place. And that was the case with St Lucia, even though the rest of the West Indies had surprised me a lot in a good way. This island was supposed to be the most beautiful one. They call themselves “the jewel of the Caribbean”. I think I could write a post about such an arrogance.

Here, the people remind me in every corner than the color of my skin is different. They like calling me “whittey”, “white boy” or “le blanc”. Quite loud, all out in the middle of the street. I wonder if they expect me to stop and initiate a conversation with them. Others come to me trying to be friendly and after 2 minutes they try to sell me something or ask me to “contribute” with their country. And others simply ask me for a few bucks straight away.

9 out of 10 people here are not interested in talking to me at all. All they want is to get money from the white boy. I don’t feel good here. It’s the first island in the Caribbean that I want to leave as soon as possible. The problem is that the feeling is quite contagious. After a couple of hours in the street it’s me who doesn’t want to talk to anybody. I become very anti-social. I’m not interested in the locals. They are only want to rip me off and yes, they are very racists.

I can’t really understand the situation. Why in Grenada or The Grenadines, where I was also the only white person, the people were extremely friendly and welcoming with me. And here in St Lucia they are always annoying me or even worse. I guess they are more tourists here and they normally rip them off. I am just another one. We are not people for them. We are ATMs.

Probably, that’s the answer to my question. The color of the skin doesn’t matter, it’s the money what does. Tell me what you have and I will treat you accordingly. I’m not a white for them, I am a rich. But what they don’t realize is that the money they pay for the beers they drink is my budget for 2 or 3 days, and then they come to me asking for money. That’s the main problem. The bloody money. Once we achieve to not let the money control us, we would be able to live fully. A life that is not defined by the past and without a mortage for our future. A really exciting day to day, where you wake up everyday happy for being alive. And it’s not that difficult. We only have to need less.

