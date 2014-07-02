EDITOR’S NOTE: Below is an article pulled from the blog website, cyclingelmundo.com, owned by a couple who ride for charity and visited St. Lucia recently. The man wrote about his experience in St. Lucia which was totally negative. St. Lucia News Online’s reason for re-publishing this article is to sensitise the community about how important it is to treat our tourists with respect and make them feel comfortable. Also note that this article has already been circulated around the World Wide Wed – prior to it been published on SNO – because we picked it up via Google’s news feed. Please note that publishing this article on stlucianewsonline.com is not an endorsement of its content by the management and staff of St. Lucia News Online.
Why I Didn’t Like St. Lucia
Long time ago I learnt not to have high expectations before arriving to a place. And that was the case with St Lucia, even though the rest of the West Indies had surprised me a lot in a good way. This island was supposed to be the most beautiful one. They call themselves “the jewel of the Caribbean”. I think I could write a post about such an arrogance.
Here, the people remind me in every corner than the color of my skin is different. They like calling me “whittey”, “white boy” or “le blanc”. Quite loud, all out in the middle of the street. I wonder if they expect me to stop and initiate a conversation with them. Others come to me trying to be friendly and after 2 minutes they try to sell me something or ask me to “contribute” with their country. And others simply ask me for a few bucks straight away.
9 out of 10 people here are not interested in talking to me at all. All they want is to get money from the white boy. I don’t feel good here. It’s the first island in the Caribbean that I want to leave as soon as possible. The problem is that the feeling is quite contagious. After a couple of hours in the street it’s me who doesn’t want to talk to anybody. I become very anti-social. I’m not interested in the locals. They are only want to rip me off and yes, they are very racists.
I can’t really understand the situation. Why in Grenada or The Grenadines, where I was also the only white person, the people were extremely friendly and welcoming with me. And here in St Lucia they are always annoying me or even worse. I guess they are more tourists here and they normally rip them off. I am just another one. We are not people for them. We are ATMs.
Probably, that’s the answer to my question. The color of the skin doesn’t matter, it’s the money what does. Tell me what you have and I will treat you accordingly. I’m not a white for them, I am a rich. But what they don’t realize is that the money they pay for the beers they drink is my budget for 2 or 3 days, and then they come to me asking for money. That’s the main problem. The bloody money. Once we achieve to not let the money control us, we would be able to live fully. A life that is not defined by the past and without a mortage for our future. A really exciting day to day, where you wake up everyday happy for being alive. And it’s not that difficult. We only have to need less.
Please note that publishing this article is not an endorsement of its content by the management and staff of St. Lucia News Online.
My own experience: not all St Lucians are unfriendly, but i have met many more unfriendly people here than in St Vincent or Barbados, two other islands we recently spent time at. Many people in St Lucia, including park officials, are rude, disrespectful and treat you as a walking dollar sign. Not so on the neighbouring islands.
A public service advisory: on the road south to Soufrière there is an advertisement and sign for a "parrot" rainforest trail that seems poorly maintained. DO NOT STOP THERE. We made the mistake of taking a look and were accosted by a rude Rasta with an aggressive and vicious pit bull. The Rasta then had the nerve to ask us for money even though he did not warn his dog off us.
Again not all locals were like this and some were very nice to us, but unfortunately enough were not that I have no intention of ever setting foot here again. Why, when the neighbouring islands are just as beautiful and the people far more polite?
If y'all think its so racist, just stfu and dont go back out there . There's racist people everywhere.
-St.Lucian ( that lives in the U.S. )
How hard it must have been for you to be treated as less than a person, and seen only for the economic gain you could provide! I'm sure black St. Lucians have neeeevvvver been treated that way. -_-
Why should St. Lucians want to talk to you? Would you expect the same hospitality in New York or London?
The Caribbean has been forced into an economy that relies primarily on tourism- that is to say, on selling the islands, their landscape, and their people as a 'paradise,' and there is no room for poverty, greed, frowns, or corruption in that paradise. Yet those things do exist in the Caribbean, even though you might not want to see them. What the tourist would rather see is a land of blissful smiling 'natives' who are there to serve and entertain you, with no other purpose or responsibility.
If people are begging on the streets and they isolate you as a target because, as white, it is likely that you are more economically privileged, then that it symptomatic of a neo-colonial economic system. How can you expect them to know that you don't have 'much' money?
Check your privilege man, have you been to India or parts of Mexico? Very similar situations occur for tourists. As white, you will be perceived as having money. You will be harassed. This is unfortunate and no, it is not pleasant, but it's probably a lot more pleasant than oh, I dunno, actually living in poverty (which you don't if you can afford to travel, no matter how tight your budget), or being at the bottom of an institutionally prejudiced socio-economic hierarchy (in which you are in fact at the top).
I recently went to visit my husband.
I stay local in the eastern part of the island. I went to fundraiser for people in that area who lost their homes in a fire, I bought beer and food but I didn't feel like partaking in the dance part.
I had to use the washroom at the vendor whom was holding the fundraiser and the security guard was going to allow me to use the bathroom, however a woman who clearly already had enough to drink told me I had to pay $5.00 to go inside and use the bathroom because I am white and that the woman who owned the hall told her that nobody was to go inside the dance without paying $5.00. I told her it's absurd because I have watched her and the security allow people in to use the bathroom without paying and now because I am white I have to pay to use the bathroom? She told me if I couldn't afford it to just pay a dollar.
I was disgusted, because I was buying drinks and food all night putting my money to a good cause and this is what I got in return. I left and went back to my home to use the bathroom.
However, saying all this; I do not believe all people of St. Lucia are of this mentality. I have met people so humble and happy to invite me into their homes and give me whatever they can to show their hospitality which I am so appreciative for. Did this lady want to charge me because I'm white or because she simply wanted $5 to buy a drink.. who knows? All I know is that I enjoy myself every time I go there and 90% of the people I meet or who are my friends always welcome me with open arms.
I think this guy took the article too far.
I'm here now and can't wait to leave. He is completely correct. Thanks for ruining my honeymoon Lucians. The ignorance is astounding here. I was barely able to afford coming on this trip and will be paying it off for the next year It wasn't Just People Trying To Sell ME stuff, Everyone Expected money From me, And if My Tip Wasn't Sufficient I Got Serious Attitude From them. All I know is it did affect me.
Sweety, Love, Out of all the most ridiculous things, I have ever heard, this has to be the most foolish. I am a 14 year old high school student, I attend the Saint Mary's College, top school in Saint Lucia, i'm in form 3, and the history I have learnt about Saint Lucia and the other Caribbean, is completely ridiculous. We are a people that were beaten, called unhuman, considered a class lower than animals, by the Europeans," The whites," and although I may not behave or belief in the ill-treating of others, but we for one, have the right to allow Europe to pay back, and for an adult, I find you really foolish to blame the island for what one person said, The U.S. And England Are much larger contries, divided up into much larger states, larger than Saint Lucia, when anything like this happens, would you find it appropriate if people started saying things like that. On Behalf on me, my family, my community, my district, my people, my government, my island, I beg you not to return to Saint Lucia, and How dare you say something like that about God's Creation. Shame On you!
I'm here now and can't wait to leave. He 8s completely correct. Thanks for running my honeymoon st. Lucians. I was barely able to afford coming on this trip and will be paying it off for years.
Very little st.Lucians are racists and the few who are they're young
I think majority of the people in St.Lucia are bot racist but the few who are they're young and immature
Believe it or not the hotel he stayed at i work there n he was treated very Nice. But i vividly remember him complaining bout ppl approaching him to buy stuff n to assist in raffels etc but he never seemed to dislike Slu... This one dude cant determine our fate Slu is by far one of the most friendliest islands.
This person is very correct. Period.
Whether he is referring to a very small number of people or not, what he is talking about does exist, and the question really is, what can we do to not have this kind of experience repeat itself/ how can we be better.
This person has identified an attitude which, both you and I know, has crept into our social culture.
What do we do next to get the positive out of this information/this opinion? I'm Team SLU, and personally, I don't like when we get this type of publicity. Opinions are important these days, with the rise of social media, so all of us must be cognizant of that when we interact with people, local or not...
Tourism is people oriented right? And people respond to advertising when looking to spend their dollar. A bad opinion, from a bad experience, is like an advertisement.
I agree with the guy on some basis. As a Lucian myself, Ive realised some St Lucians are too ignorant and think white ppl or anyone with an accent has money. This is probably a wake up call to some of you to treat the tourists better and the racial slurs should stop. If black ppl feel offended because of racial slurs from other ppl, the same goes with them. We are all equal. Leave the tourists alone. They work hard to enjoy a little vacation in the Caribbean, and they chose St Lucia. Some of you chasing them to other islands. Sad.
I think quite a lot of people are missing the point here. No one is saying their country is the best. As a British man who also have USA citizenship I think anyone who packs their bags and move to the UK or the USA must be mad. Why would you?
This man is highlighting his experience in your country. He is stating that this experience wasn't a good one for him. Allow him to air that view, respect the fact that this is only his experience and take it as that. The whole notion of whose country is worse or we won't accept negative feedback from someone who had a bad experience is ridiculous to say the least. How can any of us improve ourselves if we are not willing to accept feedback and use it constructively?
There is a big picture here and I am certain the readers on this forum are intelligent enough to see the wood through the trees.
My six year old gave me feedback on my parenting style last week advising me that sometimes I come across aggressive to him. I quickly took it on board and amended the way I interacted with him simply because I don't want him to view me as aggressive and a threat. I could have easily thought " I'm the adult you are the child so I wont take that on-board but that's an arrogant stance and nothing good comes from arrogance." Feedback is a great thing, it doesn't devalue you as a person , it doesn't mean you are worth less. It makes you think and challenges you to lift your game. Take the emotional attachment out of it guys and respect an opinion expressed by someone which is different from yours. Just because your experience in Saint Lucia is different from his doesn't mean his is more valuable or yours is of less value. It's a different experience.
I would like to know were they are from hope its not the uk because it is worse than st lucia dnt talk about America its far worse some one can u publish that for me please and I can find several things to say about were they from all what these country's are about is money and taking all they can from people
the thing st lucians think every one who comes on holiday has money people have no idea what people go through to try and have a holiday
I'm coming to st lucia next week... all I can say is I cant wait!! hehehe #soufiereeeeeeeee
I think this article should remind us that racial overtones are not only offensive to us blacks, but to all races.We must understand that the majority of our Tourists are not black and the fact that we are heavily dependant on that industry mandates us to act responsibly. This is indeed a wake up call!
first of all i want to say this guy may have over reacted but st lucians have that habit of looking at your skin color to define you i am a born st lucian and throughout all my life growing up i was made to feel that the color of my skin was dirty. I am fair skinned in color and the amount of abuse i suffered at the hands of people almost sent me over the edge, people would look and me and not call me by my name but call me shabin, blurr, yellow mellow, whitey, honkey, some have even went far to tell me if i think i white, i never asked for the color of my skin, i never asked to have long flowing hair, its hight time this nonsense stops because many times i have heard men call wemen names according to how they look.
I know how you feel. They did the same to me. Some even went as far as saying your complexion making you ugly. And those dark skin people think only them that have it bad smdh!
I love raffish comments...if you goin to talk about your experience make reference to your actual encounters. Don't discriminate against an entire island. Where exactly did he stay, where did he visit, we all do some daring stuff just to save a buck sometimes. Sometimes it works out sometimes it backfires in our faces. This guy needs to be more open and frank about his stay. Cuz seriously where did he vacation...
I have a problem with these ppl when they come to St. Lucia and look for friendship or try to create an impression with individuals that are less fortunate and then when the individual starts to beg or look for something from them, they start to say the worse about the country, I guess he limed with the wrong set of persons...next time stay in your section !!
I lived in St.Lucia my whole life and I agree with the post to an extent. Not everyone will harass tourists, a very small portion of people will. I know this after 14 years on the island.
I'm used to whitey, whitegirl after hearing it my whole life and (although I would love to say otherwise) I have been discriminated against my whole life as well. 98% of people I know and met are amazing; so welcoming and kind and warm... and then theres the 2% who don't like me JUST because I'm white or who made my life hell at school just because they think that my life must be so easy...
It's sad to say but those small portion of people who harass tourists and who go beyond the "hey whitey" and insult tourists of another race are the people that the tourists will remember...
Don't get me wrong, they will remember the helpful lady in town who was very friendly and helped them find the Derek Walcott Square and even the friendly vendors who joked and smiled and didn't push their merchandise too hard.
BUT they will also remember if they walk through town and they get swarmed and unfortunately bad memories stick in our brains more than good memories (everyone).
I have taken tourist friends through town and onto beaches and I am constantly defending St.Lucia and trying to make them see how amazing my home island is (since to me it will always be home).
We (everyone worldwide) needs to understand that the customer and the consumer is always right. In the age of social networks and other technology, ordinary people become opinion leaders. It doesn't matter if they are right or not, if enough people believe them then it will have an impact.
.' In the age of social networks and other technology, ordinary people become opinion leaders. It doesn't matter if they are right or not, if enough people believe them then it will have an impact'. This last part of you comment, reminded me of the last general election in st.lucia.........some people in the Virgin Islands were repeating the things said against the SLP without proof.
This man in painting a picture that you see anywhere in the world when you travel. Times are hard and people are not afraid to ask for help. As a human being id you have you help if not say so and walk away. I get a feeling this man expected St Lucians to treat hime like a king. Buddy this is 2014 and peoples eyes are open, no one does that anymore. Yes i agree attitudes have to change in places as we depend on the tourist dollar. I dont think the cries of black people were attended to when the tables were turned and even till this day we are still facing discrimination. Soi buddy you did not like it go home. There are millions who have been to St Lucia and will keep returning. Go to Africa where you will treated like a king.
I am white and I love St Lucia
But because I'm white don't mean I'm rich. ....the majority of wiggas that holiday on your beautiful island work hard for 50 weeks of the year to pay for 2 weeks of paradise...we do not have heaps of cash in the bank and we give what we can, or I try to when I have somrthing to give.
What disheartens me and Lucians should take note is "stop thinking cos of the colour of our skin we are rich, yes we are holidaying in a posh hotel, but we have worked all year to take our ass there.
I did in the past have a call from a friend's sister saying her baby was sick..."please send me some money" I felt awful cos I had no money to send her, it turned out her brother told me the child was not sick, she just wanted money from me for the child's christening....wtf?
so it's just not the Jombie on the street trying to rip off the tourist, it's the so called friends that try rip you off when you are back home.
I take a suitcase of clothes and stuff when I visit and return with half, because I know here in the UK we have way more stuff, but remember we have rain, smog and snow and then more smog and more rain. .... I know where I'd rather be 52 weeks of the year with nothing but Lucian freeness...juicy mango from a tree, coconut water, breadfruit.....you'll never starve.....so good people of St Lucia stop and shame people you see hassling the tourists. ...cos indirectly that tourist is all of your bread and butter. ...
LMAO.
Really?
The arrogance of this idiot is so transparent it begs to evaluate his mental capacity. lmbao.
Yass thank u show Lucia luv haha
Look as a black man who visits Saint Lucia often because my parents have retired there. I think this man has highlighted a few points based on his experience. Referring to someone by the colour of their skin is racism , if a white man called me blackie in England or America etc. I'd hit the roof and the laws are such that I can have them arrested and taken to court for racism. I visited saint lucia as a child and it was a wonderful place, I find it very money driven now. I feel uncomfortable when I walk down the streets because people no longer smile, they no longer look welcoming its as if I shouldn't be in their country. I have stayed at coconut bay and Coco Palms hotel where staff talk about you in their language and are of the opinion that you don't understand " my entire family on my fathers side were born in saint lucia and I spent all my life in London listening to them speak creole so I understand it fluently). Or being asked if I can afford to pay for drinks at coco palms by staff when I stayed at the hotel there because i'm a black man yet my white friends were served like kings. I had to say to one of the gentlemen at the bar " who do you think is paying for the drinks for my white friends? ask them? I'm doctor M and they are my guest on this trip. treat me with some respect matey."
One of the most awful experiences for me was I was at the pier waiting for a boat to pay $120 USA dollars per person for a trip to Soufriere. I was very excited about it. My brother arrived and I hadn't seen him for about a week because he had gone to Martinique with his wife and I said hello and hugged him. The guy at the boat turned around and told his friend that we were homosexual. I don't particularly care if people call me gay or not, because homosexuals are humans like everyone else. But I think how dare you behave in this manner and yet you want my money to feed and clothe your family. Treat me with some respect the way I treat you and don't assume because i'm British that I'm stupid. I have a PHD for a reason. I declined to take the trip with him and told him he was an ill educated rude so and so. I found another gentleman from Soufriere called Terry.
This man should be made an ambassador for saint lucia. He was friendly, informative, respectful and made the trip for the five of use who went with him spectacular. At the end of the day we were all in awe of him.
My story highlights the fact that there are great experiences and bad experiences and as saint lucians you guys needs to accept the good review and the bad. I hope the bad reviews will help change some behaviours and make this lovely island of yours a truly splendid place to visit.
I think the one thing businesses and people in saint lucia should take into consideration especially businesses.We walk away with a good experience and we post something wonderful about you online. We walk away with a bad experience therefore we rate you accordingly and it is online in a few minutes for the world to see. Ask coco palms they seem to have hundreds of poor reviews on hotel.com and other sites for absolutely disgraceful behaviour by staff. Would you visit such a hotel as a tourist coming to Saint Lucia for the first time if you read those reviews?
okayyyyyyyyyyyy!!
Well said, I hope a lot of people who live in St.Lucia read this because they need to know.
I work directly with tourists everyday and I won't lie, I have witnessed people trying their hardest to sell good to them, as annoying as it gets we endure way more CRAPPP from the tourists themselves when they come to slu. First of all your boss a st.Lucian him self demands that you treat these people as gods to keep your job and with these thoughts hanging over your head MAJORITY IF NOT ALL ST.LUCIANS WHO WORK IN THE HOTEL INDUSTRY KISS ASS TO MAKE YOUR EXPERIENCE AN ENJOYABLE ONE FOR FEAR OF LOSING THEIR JOBS AND IN HOPEs THAT YOU DO RETURN. These people come here and belittle our "small island people" because they believe that we're incompetent and all we do here is go to the beach and party. Its so sad how so many people are quick to agree and add their piece to help bring his point across. Remember he isn't mentioning names or places his statement is generalized , so we're all included . TO say that the talk of how beautiful st.Lucia is arrogance that is YOUR OPINION, let the statistics help you out. 21 years born and raised in slu and still fascinated by how beautiful my island is. Sorry if we couldn't please you with sky scrappers, noisy train stations, vast quantities of air pollution and people who can see you bleeding and pass you straight like a lamp post on a three way.
Aisay Lucians, Relax!! Just wait for de 5% cut then you will see real begging. Anyway I am cutting and paste. Sorry FORWARDING! this comic relief to IWA's Lait La
Immigration must do a better job of vetting some "free loaders"
VENT, VENT< Vent
To the person who said some lucians are racist please look up the meaning of racist. Yes some ppl lucian or not have the concept in their minds that all white ppl a whealthy and well off that's being ingnorant to the fact not racist. If i was from a different race and culture or white and someone said lucians were racists i would think twice before visiting the island thinking my life would be at risk,on the other hand if u said ppl love to beg tourist or hassel them to buy stuff then that's different i kno its safe just a few hasslers
St Lucians open your eyes. It is shameful how these our constantly beg and harass the tourist for money or to buy some cheap crappy made item from them. Its really disgusting and shameful. We st lucians see this all the time but we turn our head and pretend that it doesn't happen. Its time we wake up and take responsibility for our actions .Yes I believe that this guy had some kind of problem ,but most of what he said is true. We shame ourselves and our country when we continue to just stand there and allow this nonsense to go on. Let us not forget people Our country is dependent on tourism so lets do what we have too and protect this vital industry. " There is nothing wrong with calling on someone who is harassing or hurting someone else." As a matter of fact its our moral duty as humans to try to protect each other.
I am 100%Lucian the least I can say is please come to Soufriere and see first hand the volume and frequency of begging that goes on in this God forsaken village
You have to understand that this website isn't owned by A St. Lucia.
So though we allow them to enter our borders and live, they show their appreciation by looking for crap to post about this Dear Island.
This is why I have been asking for the Government to take Immigration very seriously. Because it be beginning to cause problems with those who do not show patriotism to this land they call home.
And I will lobby both political parties in the Next General Elections to take this head-on.
PS.
This website could never exist in Barbados in this manner.
And I am challenging the Owners of this Media, to set up shop in Barbados and see what happens.
LOL
Good luck BA. And I appreciate your contribution to this website. 🙂
there are better things to worry about than this shit right here... next chapter please..
Lets face it Lucians! Some of yall are racist, and see every white person as someone with money! A lot of these tourists take loans or save up for a vacation! But when you all see that white colour you think they have golden spoons. Grow up Lucians, on another note I think that guy is over exaggerating, anywhere you go in the world when locals realize you are a tourist they will try n sell something to u!
what world are you living in? that is a rather archaic view my dear. with the widespread use of internet and social media, whereas people may have had that perception before, but people are more informed now. So what you are saying there is absolute nonsense!
Garcon, take your Broke Ass somewhere else with your BS story.
I just hate when broke ass tourist see nothing better to do but just write crap just to annoy people.
This article is lame, and it is a overgeneralizing the whole situation. I for one will not ask any tourist for any money. I will not call any of them white boy or whity etc. I personally have little interaction with them. If they greet me, I greet them nicely, because they are usually quite friendly. Therefore not all St. Lucians are like that…On the other hand, there are persons who are just beggars. ..All they want from you is money. They try to flatter you, and make you feel good just to ask you money. So yes, all they want is money. We are not racist down here, by the way persons will have more respect for tourists than they would have for locals, some that is! All in all this individual needs to stop this overgeneralizing, just because we depend on the tourist dollar does not give anyone the right to walk over us.
The problem with the caucasian race is that they have this preconceived notion of how life on the "island" among the "locals" should be. They really buy into this idealistic unpolluted,unspoilt,crime-free, smack out of a Hollywood scene, "paradise". Some of these people literally become annoyed if it rains during their vacation. Apparently us "locals" should be able to control the weather too. When these people accept the fact that the social ills which exist in their homelands also exist in StLucia, then disappointment at the reality on the ground, will be averted; neither will they feel slighted in any way. Not that I am trying to discount the financial contribution made by visitors, but begging is in no way exclusive to StLucia and I highly doubt that any nation is excluded from this. If you people want to visit a paradise, I suggest you ask a hypnotist to do the trick. Or maybe ask Matt Damon to escort you to Elysium. Sorry to break it to you all, but human nature is universally flawed. Please stop with all the pretense about how perfect your lives are in those foreign countries. The bottomline is you all face the very same challenges we "locals" do. It's called LIFE on planet Earth. Deal with it.
"The problem with the caucasian race" - first of all, I didn't know we had a problem. Second of all, thats a big generalisation for someone who doesn't want to be generalised themselves...
PS. Saying caucasian is the same as saying white. If I said "The problem with the african/indian/chinese race is..." I would be perceived as a racist...
Is it possible to like this post twice? This person hit the nail on the head. Personally, I don't work directly in the tourism sector, but on occasion I market St. Lucia(Still paradise)to our Caucasian/ Negro/Indian foreign clients who come for business but want to stay longer to visit and live its beauty. To this tourist I say you are free to air your opinion, Welcome to planet earth what you failed to realize is that you may have affected the image of St.Lucia and taken away some persons income. I have been hassled as a black man for money by white/latin/black folks, even in America but if I were to post crap like what you wrote no one would notice. Get over yourself and your tourist dollar it is one of the most unstable sources of GDP for any country and that Mr. Tourist is my opinion. Some people may be racist but not all.
I have lived in St.Lucia and I have visited many other places as well I do understand about people always asking for things. But this has happened to me in Thailand, India and other caribbean Islands but I don't go slagging the countries I have visited on different websites. Good he is not going to return as you don't need people like that coming to your country. Also he said St.Lucian refer to st.lucia as the jewel of the Caribbean and thinks its arrogance, has he ever heard of patriotism!
I'm a white man, been visiting Lucia for years. I've never had a problem. if people call me 'white man' I just see it as a fact and a bit playful. You know when someone is a real racist.
Fact is, there's good white people, bad white people same for brown and yellow! Let's just accept that and look at individuals not groups.
Have a good day my Lucian friends
i wonder who is really racist..
The word usage and vocabulary is suspect. " They call themselves...", "They calling me.." His disdain for the country folk seems to be deeply rooted. There is not a country large or small where annoying beggers don't roam the streets. But he compared the beer drinking to his budget, is he for real. Island life is simple living. The poor uneducated beg the rich but not everybody is out to scheme or rip off. Don't paint is that way. We all have our differences but for the most part we try to survive and try to make ourselves HAPPY!
That article was not a lie, but it does not apply to everybody who lives in lucia, u don't even have to go as far as. A tourist from people you looking like you a certain status or looking like things running they always want, always calling you bossman or something. They always want. Lucians should stop that begging habit. I don't care what anyone thinks but a lot ppl in Lucia love to beg sometimes for no reason at all
this guy is jackass.
What shate the man write there? Jusso woman you wanted ds what aa vraii
Lol lol funnayyy people
Firstly there is not one place on this earth where someone don't beg for money. Everyday on the trains someone always have a story. Lucians racist really. I have dreads not Rastafarian but most ppl call me ras is that being racist. He makes it sound like the entire country is this way. Where ever you visited before st.lucia there were probably hypocritical ppl and ass kissers, sorry pal none of that in st.lucia.Whatever you went searching for didn't get it and is now upset. Not saying we are perfect but don't try to generalize your comment. Color of your skin my ass. I go to st.lucia on vacation born st.lucian still get begged for money its just something ppl do everywhere so don't limit it to st.lucia like its the first time u experience it
This article upsets me as the white man wants to pull the race card...I lived in Canada for several years and was mistreated and call names by many of the white persons because they assume I was African and deemed a freeloader albeit I was a student .. I never held it against them because I realised that every society has it ills... So this man needs to stop acting like an airhead..
the funniest thing to me is this article will offend 95% of st lucians who read it... and they will still continue to support this media company. Don't get me wrong tho, some of this article is valid an warrants n intelligent convo. People make a living with their hand out and are nice enough about it. This guy called it how it is. I am looking forward to the day when i can return back home and monopolize dafuq outta my st.lucian people but im a lucian so its kool... the nerve of this white guy tho. with all that cheap sex n drugs wit alcohol mafucker what else do you want... like nigga we're being a good host.
I agree that we do have some begging and harassment but I am sickened that this individual has tarred us with the same brush. Thank goodness that articles like this are rare and that most tourist have a wonderful experience on our beautiful island.
I love my country but the people in it are doing it a great injustice
DENIAL,DENIAL,DENIAL. Nobody has seen people in the streets harrassing tourists. They are never mobbed by Taxi drivers, petty robbers, vagrants and the likes. We also do not have corrupt politicians or police. I always remember people like the late George Odlum, Derek Walcott, Ubaldus Raymond and Rick Wayne. St. Lucians are so decietful in their ways. Rick Wayne could be praised as a journalists by them for doing such a wonderful job but he is soon chacterized as evil when he tries to do something good for his own people in the senate. Compare this with all the mentioned personalities. Conitue denying yourselves the truth. Fools always end up being foolish. Are there people who hustle other people in all countries? People who utter such nonsense are people who have been to North America and catergorize it as being every country. Their scope likewise their vocabulary and knowlege is limited. Stop being a country of fools. You are all hypocrites cause if Jesus came today you would crucify him again cause he would speak the truth. This is the same reason our kids get on this way because they are denied the truth. Try lying to America! This is what got us in this mess in the first place. Can't believe this 1930's ignorance shit. Can't believe it!!! Anyway lets pretend that we are not in an economic crisis. Does that sound childish?
well i posted my thoughts on the idiot's fb page...too much of a liar!!!
what is his fb page?
my sentiments exactly, lucians alwaysssssss want
Simply put, he did NOT get what he was looking for. He sounds like a VERY LONELY skinflint who barely made the airfare.
What was he looking for? Cheap women? Homosexuals? Cheap drugs?
It looks like his mental state did not allow him the luxury of making the right kind of contact and to get to the RIGHT PLACES to get what he was looking for.
There are beggars the world over, even in the richest countries of the world.
He was bike riding for charity! All he wanted was a laid back bike riding holiday focusing on the nature, adventure and the sport of cycling. He's travelling the world, therefore very little money, as he says in the blog post.
lots of white people loves st.lucia
lots of white people loves st.lucians
i dont know what the hell he is on about....
racist...
im goin yo copy and paste your comment on their fb page if you dont mind!!
I disagree with this article. While recently vacationing in St. Lucia (I am white) I never felt discriminated against or that I was being haggled for money specifically for the color of my skin. The people were all extremely kind- I made 2 friends and still keep in touch with them 2 months later. Living in a urban city there are always similar people begging for money- white or black. St. Lucia has way more to offer -- and should be recognized for -- than something as silly as this.
You know as a fellow st.lucian, it's about time they stop harassing the tourist. Isn't tourism one of our main contributions economically?, I've travelled and well travelled too , mind you but I visited jamaica once and do you know the locals can get arrested for harassing the tourist?'.. They even hide to ask or hustle you! But then again the ppl have a right to say how they feel, because we should accept positive reviews and bad, no country is perfect! Living in America , minorities suffer too ih under the white supremacy, so there are good things and bad things living here too!
am st.lucian i see it happen all the time myself especially to cruise ship passengers in castries they have just passed someone and are not interested in their product when another is shoved in their face and it happens 3 or 4 times to the same couple as they walk down the street. whiteboy comes from the ass***** who sit on the block terrorizing the neighbourhood and trying to suduce our young children while at the same time monitoring our homes to try to break in so get over it its true where have you been hanging out. it all comes back to poor parenting and a weak judicial and political system. loitering should be against the law no hanging out on street corners and bridges and steps hang out at home.
I was born and raise in St. Lucia I have no idea what your agenda is but you might have gotten up on the wrong side of the bed. We are very friendly people and whatever you say about my island it doesnt matter. I will always be a Lucian. I am an American citizen now and if you look around they call the blacks the N word do we go on line and talk about no grow up and get a life you act like a 2 year old child. Remember treat people the way you would like to be treated think on that you retard.
Poor whittey, you mean they didn't treat you like a white God? I guess it didn't feel too well to be out of your comfort zone...it felt uncomfortable to be a visible minority...no? Who feels it knows it!
i have traveled to bigger countries and everywhere on the streets people would try to get money from you and remember these countries are advance than our small island. i don't believe this young man went out to see our beautiful island and enjoy our friendly locals and taste our exquisite cuisine.every where you go you will get poor and homeless people begging.
white people always love to generalise a whole group of people but if someone did the same they would be the first to complain.
I for one don't believe that his experience was as bad as they are making out & I don't know why they would group the whole of Saint Lucia in one
And you just did the same thing that you are berating "White people" for?
St Lucia generally is known as the most beautiful island with the friendliest people. Let us guard this reputation jealously. I'm not sure what the gentlemans agenda is, but is suspect his attitude has somthing to do with it. Not cool .
remember not everyone who comes here will like our beautiful island always njoyed by any race.someone must hve upset this boy,but its not our problem now we cant please everyone who comes here i use to work at a hotel and most of
our tourist come here with more problems than they can handle,some of them would take loans to come on vacation and at the end of the day when they realize the money is quiclkyfinishing they would build up a rage against everyone so this might just be the case for this youngman looking to blame anyone in his way well young man i hope u finished mayin that loan dont blame our sweet little island no country is perfect so dont go around blaming people for yr problems.
I disagree that this article refers to most St. Lucians. It is atrocious and disheartening to see us potrayed in this way. As with anywhere you may visit, one may have preconceived notions about that place. Most St. Lucians do notice tourists who are considered to be of a lighter complection than us but we do not hussle them for anything. Some of us work for our money and would never stoop so low as to hussle a tourist. Unfortunately, some do just as in
any other country.
It is very unfortunate that I as a Lucian agrees with this man. Many a times while lounging on the ramp in Rodney bay soaking up some sun I have to talk to locals about harassing the tourists, it's disgusting! They can never accept a "I'm not interested" and by the tourists expression you can tell they feel bothered! They need to stop it!
Ha this guy has a problem with my country, every where you go in the world there are people who beg you for money so what is his problem remember he said he never like St. Lucia so he created this, isn't he white so what if they call him white boy, I will not feel offended if they call me black woman, that is what I am a proud black woman isn't he proud of being white get grip and stop this racesisum we are all one
The writer of the article need to clarify what part of St.Lucia he visited and stop discriminating. 95% of what he is saying does not refer to our population. So let's him get his facts right and not visit the slams to go back and write such articles. St.Lucia is indeed beautiful. And my homeland with the most friendly people in the Caribbean. Put that in your pipe and smoke it.
Very true! I live here 11 years. my wife and I have quite a number of local friends. There are a lot of poor Lucians but they are also begging a lot to get money from the local people.
Poor people exist around the world.
The developed nations have systems in place to help those poor people to feed off them after they've maxed out their Credit Cards and their small pay-cheques.
This doesn't exist in developing nation.
In developing nations;
You learn by working hard you will succeed.
This is why you find many of us tend to SAVE EVERY PENNY more than people like you who are from the "Developed" nations.