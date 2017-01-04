WATCH: Sir Dwight Venner Funeral Service Live Stream

PRESS RELEASE – The funeral service for Sir Kenneth Dwight Vincent Venner, KBE, SLC, former Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, will be held today, January 4th 2016, at the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, Micoud Street, Castries from 1:00 p.m. starting with a procession.
Live streaming of the the Official Funeral of Sir K Dwight Venner will start from 1:45 p.m.
The stream will go live on the Government YouTube page Channel:
Government of Saint Lucia Facebook Page HERE
Alternatively, the public can tune in to NTN (Channel 37) to also view the Service live.
