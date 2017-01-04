St. Lucia News Online, the largest online newspaper in St. Lucia. Over 300,000 unique visitors PER MONTH and over 1.5 million page views PER MONTH. E-mail our advertising department: sluadvertising@gmail.com
WATCH: Sir Dwight Venner Funeral Service Live Stream

By OPM
January 4, 2017
Sir K. Dwight Venner

PRESS RELEASE – The funeral service for Sir Kenneth Dwight Vincent Venner, KBE, SLC, former Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, will be held today, January 4th 2016, at the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, Micoud Street, Castries from 1:00 p.m. starting with a procession.

Live streaming of the the Official Funeral of Sir K Dwight Venner will start from 1:45 p.m.

The stream will go live on the Government YouTube page Channel:

Government of Saint Lucia Facebook Page HERE

Alternatively, the public can tune in to NTN (Channel 37) to also view the Service live.

