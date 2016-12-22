WASCO water schedule for Thursday, December 22, 2016

PRESS RELEASE – The level of Reservoir at John Compton Dam has been recorded at 334.1 feet today, December 22nd, 2016. This represents an increase of 0.6 feet from our previous recorded level yesterday, December 21st, 2016.

The level on this date last year, December 22nd, 2016 was 333.1 feet.

Spill over is at 333.0 feet

Daily Water Schedule:

The Water and Sewerage Company Inc. (WASCO) wishes to advise of water schedules for communities in the Northern part of the island, for today, Thursday 22nd December 2016:

Network News the under listed areas were supplied yesterday.

· Fond Cannie, Lower Ti- Chemin, Fond Assau, Chassin, Cabiche, Talvern & Hill 20, Chicken Back Street, La Borne, Upper Paix Bouche including Pork Palace Area, Plateau, Upper Monier from old water tank upwards, Upper Monier from Fostin Development, La Guerre, Family & La Savanne en Haut, Des Rameaux, Ti Dauphin, Morne Citon, Ravine Ma Cok, and Malgretoute

Water Supply for Today December 22nd, 2016 – Hill 20 System

· La Borne

· Des Rameaux, Ti Dauphin, Morne Citon, Ravine Ma Cok, Malgretoute

· La Guerre

· Family Lane & Savanne en haut

Water Supply Forecast – Babonneau (Hill 20 System)

· Fond Cannie will be supplied today.

· Lower Ti- Chemin, Fond Assau, Chassin, Cabiche, Talvern & Hill 20 will be supplied today.

· Upper Desableau will be supplied from tonight December 22nd, 2016.

· Lower Desableau, Boguis will be supplied from Friday Night, December 23rd, 2016.

· Lower Paix Bouche, la Croix will be supplied from Saturday Night, December 24th, 2016

· Upper Garrand from Resina Junction upwards will be supplied from Sunday Night, December 25th, 2016.

· Lower Garrand will be supplied from Monday Night, December 26th, 2016.

· Lower Garrand inclusive of Resinald will be supplied on Tuesday December 27th, 2016.

Please note the above is subject to change based on the situation with production at Hill 20. Also based on the level of Paix Bouche Tank some areas may receive water before above scheduled date.

Other News:

· Damaged 6 inch mains on Union road just after Cinema. Crews are currently attending to it.

· Water was pumped to New Jack Johnson last night.

· Water was supplied to Hotels and surrounding customers last night.

· Water was pumped to Belle View at Cap Estate last night.

Please note the aforementioned are subject to change based on the availability of Water supply, whilst we will maintain the supply of water to the areas, there may be inconsistencies due to demand or damages which may occur on the lines.