WASCO water schedule for Friday, December 23, 2016

PRESS RELEASE – The level of Reservoir at John Compton Dam has been recorded at 333.6 feet today, December 23rd, 2016.
This represents a decrease of 0.5 feet from our previous recorded level yesterday, December 22nd, 2016. The level on this date last year, December 23rd, 2016 was 333.1 feet.
Spill over is at 333.0 feet
Daily Water Schedule:
The Water and Sewerage Company Inc. (WASCO) wishes to advise of water schedules for communities in the Northern part of the island, for today, Friday 23rd December 2016:
Network News the under listed areas were supplied yesterday.
- La Borne was supplied yesterday from Tank.
Water Supply; areas currently being supplied for Today December 23rd, 2016 – Hill 20 System
- La Borne
- Fond Cannie
- Lower Ti- Chemin, Fond Assau, Chassin, Cabiche, Talvern & Hill 20
Water Supply Forecast – Babonneau (Hill 20 System)
- Upper Desableau will be supplied from today.
- Lower Desableau, Boguis will be supplied from Saturday Night, December 24th , 2016.
- Lower Paix Bouche, la Croix will be supplied from Saturday Night, December 25th, 2016
- Upper Garrand from Resinald Junction upwards will be supplied from Sunday Night, December 26th, 2016.
- Lower Garrand will be supplied from Monday Night, December 27th, 2016.
- Lower Garrand inclusive of Resinald will be supplied on Tuesday December 28th, 2016.
Please note the above is subject to change based on the situation with production at Hill 20. Also based on the level of Paix Bouche Tank some areas may receive water before above scheduled date.
Please note the aforementioned are subject to change based on the availability of Water supply, whilst we will maintain the supply of water to the areas, there may be inconsistencies due to demand or damages which may occur on the lines.
WASCO ….water is life! Committed to meeting customers’ needs.