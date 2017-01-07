Vieux Fort man missing, vehicle found in remote area

A search is underway for a single father of two.

David Renee, 46, was last seen on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 4 at his home in Cedar Heights, Vieux Fort, his sister Lindy Renee told St. Lucia News Online on Saturday.

She said a passerby, a woman who knows him, reported seeing him at his residence around 7 p.m.

Lindy said her brother’s vehicle was discovered by a family friend later that evening “at the back of Public Works in an isolated area”.

She said based on initial checks, she was told that there was nothing strange about the vehicle. Its doors and windows were locked. The police removed the vehicle Thursday afternoon.

Lindy said calls to both his cell phones went straight to voicemail. She said her brother lives alone and checks at home showed nothing amiss.

“Everything is in tact,” she noted.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Lindy said this is a heartbreaking moment for the family who are praying and hoping for his safe return.

“We are having a hard time coping, not knowing the whereabouts of my brother David since his vehicle was found in an isolated area…” she wrote.

Lindy has described her brother as “more or less a church guy” who has never gone missing before.

Police are investigating.