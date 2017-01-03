Video of wounded youth emerges

A video has emerged of one of the alleged victims of Tuesday’s chopping/stabbing incident in Castries city.
In the six-second video, a bloody young man sits on a bench holding his left wrist.
Though details are sketchy, it was reported that at least two young males sustained injuries during an altercation at the Soufriere bus stand, near the Castries market after 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
The person who submitted the video to St. Lucia News Online (SNO) stated that the young man in the video is known as Skelly from an inner-city community.
The source said Skelly was injured on Tuesday afternoon, but could not provide further information.
