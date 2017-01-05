UWP gov’t will turn CIP into ‘cash cow’ says SLP

PRESS RELEASE – On assumption of office in 2011, the SLP Administration was aware that the UWP Government were in discussions with a foreign owned agency on the introduction of a citizenship by investment programme in Saint Lucia. Despite the severe economic situation, the SLP Administration did not think the CIP was a priority at the time.

Four years later, the SLP Administration after intensive debate dialogue and consultation introduced a CIP as a means of increasing investment. We spent many months studying the industry, noting the challenges, evaluating the potential and consulting various concerned parties.

Firstly, a Task Force headed by Professor Vaughan Lewis and comprising a wide section of the social and economic sectors including the then opposition UWP was set up to discuss the introduction of a CIP programme in Saint Lucia.

The report of the task force was widely circulated to the public on the instructions of the cabinet of ministers. There were some notable concerns raised by the public for example:

1. That any CIP in Saint Lucia must ensure that only reputable and high worth individuals are granted Saint Lucian citizenship

2. There must be a robust due diligence framework to ensure unworthy persons do not become citizens

3. There must be a limit to the number of persons becoming citizens

4. There must be accountability and transparency.

These and other concerns were reflected in the legislation considered by Cabinet.

The parliament later approved the legislation establishing the CIP with every member expressing support for the programme, including the then Leader of the Opposition – Hon. Gale Rigobert.

In establishing the CIP, the SLP was very clear on its objectives.

1. It was a tool aimed primarily at attracting foreign direct investment in high end hotel and real estate products and employment generating business enterprises

2. Accountability and transparency was not an option. An annual report would have to be submitted to Parliament indicating the individuals who were granted Saint Lucian citizenship, how much income was collected and how was that revenue utilised

3. That Saint Lucia’s programme would not be positioned just as selling passports. We were introducing global citizenship as a lifestyle and creating incentives to make the island a choice destination for investment. In this regard, we placed Saint Lucia on the higher end of the scale of options. We did not see Saint Lucia as being offered as the CHEAPEST option.

4. That the due diligence process would be very robust. We expanded the due diligence process to include legally enforceable assessments.

5. That we would offer Saint Lucia as an option for selected high worth individuals with a propensity to invest

Therefore we limited the number of applications to 500 annually, and required a minimum net worth of US$3m.

The announcement that the UWP Administration has changed the Regulations effective January 1st, 2017 has effectively damaged the reputation and image of the CIP.

The intention of the UWP government is to turn the CIP into a cash cow with little regard for the consequences to Saint Lucia or the programme. The unrealistic election promises must now be funded by whatever means necessary.

The Saint Lucia Labour Party wishes to state categorically that it is opposed to the changes being made and will seek a debate in the Parliament of Saint Lucia to ensure that the changes and their possible consequences are fully explained to the people of Saint Lucia. We will also at that time make a definitive statement on the future of the CIP in an SLP administration.

I will now ask our Spokesperson on investment Hon. Ernest Hilaire to discuss the changes and the consequences.