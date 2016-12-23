US couple’s dream wedding in St. Lucia in doubt after airline changes date of flight

KFOR NEWS – Jason Nashert and fiance Amanda Holderman are doing an all inclusive destination wedding and honeymoon at the Sandals Resort in Saint Lucia, which has worked out great.
It’s their airline tickets that have them in a tizzy.
The couple purchased them through Delta Air Lines well in advance, only to find out Delta changed their flights on them, they said without a heads up.
“It was probably 7 o’clock, 8 o’clock at night,” Amanda said. “Sandals calls me, and they leave a voicemail, and it says that I should call them right away, because my flight schedules have changed and this effects my travel, and I was a little freaked out by that.”
Not only did the flights change but so did the dates of the trip, cutting into the couple’s honeymoon and throwing a major kink in their wedding plans, since they plan to establish residency on the island to get their marriage license in time.
“We’re right on the cusp of our 72 hours, because we’re getting married on a Tuesday, so we need to be there on a Wednesday to make those hours work,” Amanda said.