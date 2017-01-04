Two males, one female attempt suicide

With only four days into the new year, Saint Lucia has already recorded three separate attempted suicides.
St. Lucia News Online (SNO) was informed that two males and one female attempted to take their own lives.
The most recent incident occurred today (Jan.4), when a man from Micoud believed to be in his 30s, consumed a poisonous substance and was taken to hospital.
Meanwhile, a male secondary school student from the South also attempted to commit suicide a few days ago.
SNO understands that a young female from the South who suffers from depression, overdosed on drugs.
All three individuals are being monitored and is in the care of health professionals.
Their conditions are unknown at this time.
