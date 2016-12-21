Two French nationals reported missing at sea

Two French fishermen are believed to be missing at sea after not being seen or heard of for over 8 days now.
The men, natives of Guadeloupe, left port on December 13th at around 8pm on a routine trip and have not been heard from since.
Their boat, Mazone PPE 1495, has also not been found.
The name of the men are Antoine Antoun Kury and Steve Sextus.
Reports are that French coast guard vessels are currently conducting a search and rescue mission to find the missing fishermen.
Wam There, could you stop being stupid. There are fishermen in every nationality.
Not only St. Lucians that are "fishermen."
the Russians probably took them, after all just blame the Russians for everything.