TRIBUTE TO SIR DWIGHT: Farewell to a ‘brilliant son’

NATION NEWS – I had just returned from my walk on the beach where I watched the rosy-fingered dawn herald the rising of a brilliant Caribbean sun, to open my computer and learn of the setting of another brilliant Caribbean son.
Caribbean he was by birth and inclination and brilliant he showed himself to be through decades of persistent and insistent efforts to foster the growth and human development of his beloved Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), not only for their sake but for the benefit of the wider Caribbean. Sir Dwight Venner had died.
We spoke at length just about ten days before, when we discussed his health, and he assured me that he was willing and able to continue as chair of the Campus Council of the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus, and he looked forward eagerly to our University Council meeting in April.
He spoke of his new library and the opportunity it gave him to sit and watch the Caribbean Sea and write about our non-aqueous ties, and the nature and possible solution of some of our most pressing problems. But as was customary, our conversation quickly moved towards the past and the future of the Caribbean people. He described again with nostalgic detail the day when he felt that his destiny was settled.