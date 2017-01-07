Teen recovering after attempted suicide

A 16-year-old from the south of the island who attempted suicide by ingesting the weed killer Gramoxone, is back in the care of his family.
The teen was released from St. Jude’s Hospital yesterday (Jan. 6) after a near-death experience, relatives have told St. Lucia News Online.
His aunt, Cecilia Leonce, said she spoke to her relative this morning and he is “feeling much better”.
The teen was hospitalised in critical condition after he consumed the herbicide on New Year’s Day.
According to a report in the St. Lucia Star, he left a hand-written note which read in part: “There is nothing to life when you lose someone . . . No one knows what pain you go through . . .”
His mother died three years ago, according to The Star, which also reported that the teen consumed the poisonous substance in his bedroom at his mother’s house.
CLICK HERE TO READ THE STAR’S FULL REPORT
Wow..how sad..he needs support..its hard loosing your mom so young ..family needs to be there for him..where is the dad...
God be with you and give you his peace.. A peace the passeth all understanding.. God loves you.