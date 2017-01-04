Student driver crashes into parked vehicle

A student driver has proven that he is not ready for the roadway, when he collided with a parked vehicle in Castries.
The incident took place sometime around 5 p.m. near the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Centre on Wednesday.
Eyewitnesses told St Lucia News Online (SNO) that the student driver was attempting to reverse when he slammed into a parked vehicle on the opposite side of the road.
The student and instructor of Pompees’ Driving School escaped unharmed.
Traffic police have responded.
