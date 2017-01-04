St. Lucia News Online, the largest online newspaper in St. Lucia. Over 300,000 unique visitors PER MONTH and over 1.5 million page views PER MONTH. E-mail our advertising department: sluadvertising@gmail.com

Student driver crashes into parked vehicle

By SNO Staff
January 4, 2017

A student driver has proven that he is not ready for the roadway, when he collided with a parked vehicle in Castries.

The incident took place sometime around 5 p.m. near the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Centre on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses told St Lucia News Online (SNO) that the student driver was attempting to reverse when he slammed into a parked vehicle on the opposite side of the road.

The student and instructor of Pompees’ Driving School escaped unharmed.

Traffic police have responded.

