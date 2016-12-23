Statement by the OECS Director General on the passing of Sir K. Dwight Venner

PRESS RELEASE — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) mourns the passing of a great son of the Caribbean, Sir K. Dwight Venner.
Sir Dwight was the longest serving Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) which, under his distinguished stewardship, was recognised as a world-class institution.
OECS Director General, Dr. Didacus Jules, reflected on Sir Dwight’s dedicated service and invaluable contributions to the region.
“His was one of the loudest and most articulate voices speaking out for regional integration; his passion for the region was an affirming flame that provided light even in the darkest moments.”
“Even as we mourn his passing, we celebrate the narrative of his life and accomplishments,” Dr. Jules said.
The Commission extends its deepest sympathy to his wife, Lady Lynda, and his entire family.