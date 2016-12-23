Statement by Opposition Leader on the passing of Sir Dwight Venner

PRESS RELEASE – Saint Lucia and the region awoke on the morning of December 23rd, 2016 to the news that another of its illustrious sons, Sir K. Dwight Venner, had passed. Though we know death is inevitable, that inevitability makes it no easier to accept.

Sir Dwight served our nation well as Director of Finance. His was a stint which saw many an innovative approach to the management of our country’s finances and the implementation of several policies which have stood the test of time.

As Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, he served the region with distinction and his tenure will be remembered not only for the extended time that he served but, equally, for the stability and value of the Eastern Caribbean Dollar.

As a Cabinet Minister, I interacted frequently with Sir Dwight in his capacity as Governor of the ECCB. I always found him to be pleasant and willing to listen. He was also quite amenable to any idea put forward and he was never shy about putting forward his own ideas. That wise counsel will certainly be missed.

The region has lost a dedicated regionalist and skilled professional economist whose ideas will be forever etched in the memory of academics, intellectuals, bankers, scholars and economists in contemporary financial practice.

On behalf of the Parliamentary Opposition, the Saint Lucia Labour Party and my family, I extend to the family of the late Sir Dwight my most profound condolences. It is my hope that you will have the fortitude to bear this loss.

Still, I ask that you console yourselves with the fact that Sir Dwight’s life was served with excellence for his country and the region.