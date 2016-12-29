Staff of Soufriere Foundation deliver grocery hampers

PRESS RELEASE – On Wednesday, December 28th, 2016, staff of the Soufriere Regional Development Foundation (SRDF), distributed grocery hampers to a number of the indigent in the community of Soufriere and colleagues presently incapacitated due to medical illness.
The initiative, the brain child of the social committee of the organization, was birthed out of a heartfelt concern for a number of staff members presently on extended medical leave and a deep desire to show appreciation and support, all the while enhancing staff camaraderie.
According to the president of the committee, Ms. Tamancia Francois, “we want to be part of a culture transformation that readily shows not only our humanity but also that we are in alignment with the mandate of the organization’s corporate social responsibility.”
The distribution venture which was solely funded through the contributions of staff was hailed by the Operation and Projects Manager, Mr. Franklin Solomon as a tremendous success and commended the efforts of the organizers for their vision and its translation to tangible results.
Plans are currently being made to make the initiative an annual event with sponsorship and other stakeholder support.
The Soufriere Foundation is a non-profit company located in Soufriere. Its mandate is to undertake social, cultural, human resource, tourism and infrastructure development in the Soufriere area.
The organization which was established in 1993 generates revenues from its operational sites: the Sulphur Springs Park, Gros Piton Nature Trail, Comfort Center, Soufriere jetties and 88.5 Soufriere FM.