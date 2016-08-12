St. Lucia’s MrSoFamous admitted into iHeartRadio, second largest streaming app in Americas

Dudley Frederick aka MrSoFamous has made another great accomplishment with his admission into iHeartRadio, the second largest streaming app in the Americas.
iHeartRadio has now released MrSoFamous’ projects out of his own music label Famous Productions.
“iHeartRadio is Americas second largest streaming app and it is such a big achievement for me getting in to this app. Also the Sirius XM will be lauching the projects on the 27th,” he said.
“Sirius XM is the statille radio that airplanes use which mean you good be flying on your next flight an you might be listening to your very own from St Lucia,” he added.
MrSoFamous was admitted to Pandora radio earlier this year.
“I promised St. Lucia that I will continue marketing the local music to the world and I am doing just that. Please don’t ever for a minute think I’m just sitting here not working for you guys. Keep me motivated St. Lucia, more to come for you guys. Dream big,” he said.
That's my boy I'm so proud of you coco .. 💃💃 #team758
Way to go Duds, Proud of you!