St. Lucia’s first homicide victim identified

The young man who was fatally shot this morning (Jan. 6) in the town of Gros Islet has been identified.
According to reliable sources, the dead man is 21-year-old Jeremy St. Martin, also known as Jay.
Reports are that the shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m.
This is St. Lucia’s first homicide for the new year.
St. Martin was a former student of Vide Boutielle Secondary School.
Really Saint Lucia ... You Just Had To Be The First Country To Have The First 2017 Death ..Such A Shame
I noticed you have traveled the entire earth for the 1st of January 2017 in one day...sorry you have read the world news paper as well to make the BULLS..T comment.
Jamaica has had 27 murders for 2017 so what are you talking about. I am not here applauding criminality but get your facts straight.
Good job guys, another one off the street. Now his friends will retaliate, hopefully at that time you all kill each other off so folks could feel safe again.
I understand where ure coming from but be careful, the world is a cycle!!
You would be an idiot to justify death to anyone. Do you know who his friends are? They may very well be your children or relatives. Nobody deserves death at the hands of another. I guess when Cain killed Abel back in biblical times it had nothing to do with you. All murder is wrong fool.
When one murder happens the sympathizers can never be killed off. There are always people who will feel disheartened by a family member being killed. So when you advocate for revenge, where will it end? Some of us make statements without even thinking of what we are saying.
Only God alone that can cast judgement on all of us.All of us have black stains,All of us have children(sons),so don't rejoice on someone else's death cuz we our selves don't know where we might end up.Stupid set a people.
Jay Jay R.I.P Cocoboy U will surely be missed by me 😢 I Will Never Forget The Days When I Was Sad You Made Me Happy 😢😭 May You Rest In Peace Cocoboy.....Waking Up And That's The First Thing Am Hearing 😭😭😭😢😢😢😢😢
you are such a heartless dog.
heartless dog .
only an a--hole would make such a statement. its fools like u that give st lucians a bad name. if u eh have nun good to say keep ur a-- shut. u just became fifty times stupider for saying such a thing