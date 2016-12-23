St. Lucians indicted in connection with murder of Brooklyn landlord

JAMAICA OBSERVER – Three St Lucians were indicted on Wednesday in connection with the 2014 abduction and murder of Menachem Stark, a landlord from Brooklyn.
Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said a 38-year-old St Lucian man, who lives in Brooklyn, has been indicted for murder and kidnapping, while he and two of his compatriot co-defendants have also been indicted for conspiracy.
The defendants have been identified as Erskin Felix, 38, and his brother, Kendall Felix, 28, both of Crown Heights, Brooklyn; and cousin Irvine Henry, 35, also of Crown Heights.
Erskin Felix allegedly grabbed Stark during the winter blizzard.
A jury has already convicted Kendel Felix, of first-degree kidnapping and second-degree murder in the case. He is awaiting sentencing and faces up to 25 years to life in prison.