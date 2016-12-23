St. Lucians indicted in connection with murder of Brooklyn landlord

INTERNATIONAL: Berlin market attack suspect killed in shootout in Italy -security source December 23, 2016 REUTERS – A man believed to be the suspect in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack was killed in a shoot-out in a suburb of the northern Italian city of Milan on Friday, a security source told Reuters. Italy’s interior minister was to hold a news conference at 10.45 a.m. (0945 GMT), the ministry said. A short ...

INTERNATIONAL: Texas man drove to Illinois to kill his grandmother for the inheritance money December 23, 2016 NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – A jury in suburban Chicago has found a Texas man guilty of first-degree murder in a plot that involved driving across the country to kill his grandmother in order to inherit half her estate. The jury in Kane County returned its verdict Tuesday against 44-year-old Richard Schmelzer, who lives in ...

Two French nationals reported missing at sea December 21, 2016 Two French fishermen are believed to be missing at sea after not being seen or heard of for over 8 days now. The men, natives of Guadeloupe, left port on December 13th at around 8pm on a routine trip and have not been heard from since. Their boat, Mazone PPE 1495, has also not been ...

INTERNATIONAL: Truck plows into crowd at Berlin Christmas market, nine dead December 19, 2016 REUTERS – A truck plowed into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital Berlin on Monday evening, killing nine people and injuring up to 50 others, police said. German media, citing police at the scene, said first indications pointed to an attack on the market, situated at the foot of the ruined Kaiser Wilhelm ...

INTERNATIONAL: Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov shot dead in Ankara December 19, 2016 AL JAZEERA – Russia’s ambassador to Ankara has been killed in a gun attack in the Turkish capital, Ankara, Russia’s foreign ministry said. Police later killed the assailant, Turkish station NTV reported. Andrey Karlov, 62, was several minutes into a speech at an embassy-sponsored photo exhibition when a man in a suit shot the diplomat in ...

INTERNATIONAL: Trinidad economy shrinks 4.5 percent December 19, 2016 CNC3 – A new report from the Economic Commissioner for Latin America and the Caribbean (Eclac) estimates that the T&T economy declined by 4.5 per cent this year. This follows contractions of 0.6 per cent and 0.5 per cent in 2014 and 2015, respectively. Eclac said: “Continued natural gas supply shortages, maintenance shutdowns and weak ...

INTERNATIONAL: Robert Mugabe, 92, set to stand for president in 2018 December 19, 2016 TELEGRAPH (UK) – Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, who turns 93 in February, was endorsed on Saturday as the ruling party’s candidate in a national election scheduled for 2018. The ruling ZANU-PF party announced its support in the southeast town of Masvingo, where the party’s youth wing even proposed that Mr Mugabe should rule for life ...

INTERNATIONAL: Inventor of Heimlich manoeuvre, technique that saves choking people, dies December 19, 2016 BBC – US doctor Henry Heimlich, who invented the manoeuvre used to help victims of choking, has died aged 96. Dr Heimlich died at a hospital in the US city of Cincinnati early on Saturday following complications from a heart attack he suffered on Monday, his family says. Dr Heimlich invented the lifesaving technique, which ...

INTERNATIONAL: Pope Francis says Roman Catholic Church should apologise to gay people December 18, 2016 INDEPENDENT (UK) – Pope Francis has said the Roman Catholic Church owes gay people an apology for the way it has treated them. On a flight from Armenia to Rome, the pontiff recalled Christian teaching and said: “I will repeat what the catechism of the Church says, that they [gay people] should not be discriminated against, they should ...

INTERNATIONAL: Rebels burn Syria evacuation buses December 18, 2016 BBC – Several buses en route to evacuate the sick and injured from two government-held villages in Syria’s Idlib province have been burned by rebels. The convoy was travelling to Foah and Kefraya, besieged by rebel fighters. Pro-government forces are demanding people be allowed to leave the mainly Shia villages in order for the evacuation ...

INTERNATIONAL: Swedish party calls for legalization of necrophilia, incest December 16, 2016 INDEPENDENT (UK) – Incest between siblings and necrophilia should be legalised, a branch of the Swedish Liberal People’s Party has argued. The Stockholm branch of the party’s youth wing (LUF) voted on the controversial motion at its annual meeting on Sunday. It called for the repeal of several laws to make consensual sex between brothers and sisters aged over ...

INTERNATIONAL: China’s Navy seizes American underwater drone December 16, 2016 CNN – A US oceanographic vessel Thursday had its underwater drone stolen by a Chinese warship literally right in front of the eyes of the American crew, a US defense official told CNN Friday. In the latest encounter in international waters in the South China Sea region, the USNS Bowditch was sailing about 100 miles ...

INTERNATIONAL: Ex-cop convicted for playing with his penis on subway in NY December 15, 2016 NEW YORK POST – It took a Manhattan jury just one hour to convict a retired NYPD detective for exposing himself to a commuter — and then pulling out a gun when she tried to film him. Ex-cop Steven Esposito was convicted of second-degree menacing, exposure of a person, and public lewdness when he unzipped ...

INTERNATIONAL: Colorado school district votes to let teachers carry guns December 15, 2016 CBS NEWS – A rural Colorado school district decided to allow its teachers and other school staff members to carry guns on campus to protect students. The Hanover School District 28 board voted 3-2 Wednesday night to allow school employees to volunteer to be armed on the job after undergoing training. The district’s two schools ...

INTERNATIONAL:Dylann Roof found guilty of racially motivated massacre at black church December 15, 2016 NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – A jury found Dylann Roof guilty of the Charleston church massacre Thursday, rejecting the twisted 22-year-old’s repulsive racism. Roof was found guilty on all counts after just two hours of deliberations. Roof stood with his arms by his sides, staring straight ahead as the 33 guilty verdicts were read. The ...

INTERNATIONAL: Lion hunting veterinarian dies after falling 100ft into ravine on a bird shoot December 15, 2016 INDEPENDENT (UK) – An Italian vet who courted controversy by sharing photos of animals he hunted on social media, has died after falling into a ravine while shooting wild birds. Luciano Ponzetto received death threats last year after he posed in pictures next to his trophy kills of lions and other wild animals which he posted ...

INTERNATIONAL: Philippines’ Duterte admits personally killing suspects December 14, 2016 BBC – Philippines’ President Rodrigo Duterte has admitted he personally killed criminal suspects as mayor of Davao. It is the first such admission he has made since becoming president in June, but echoes comments he made in 2015. He ran the southern city for two decades, earning a reputation for cutting crime, and criticism for ...

INTERNATIONAL: Uganda’s King charged with terrorism December 13, 2016 BBC – The king of a region in Uganda has been charged with terrorism at a hearing in the east of the country before a courtroom packed with royal supporters. Charles Mumbere was arrested last month after a government raid on his palace in which more than 80 people died. It is not clear whether ...

INTERNATIONAL: Over 160 dead in Nigerian church collapse December 11, 2016 CBS NEWS – Mortuaries overflowed with bodies Sunday from a church collapse in southern Nigeria that killed at least 160 people, and worshippers said construction of the building had been rushed. Hundreds had been inside the Reigners Bible Church International in the city of Uyo on Saturday for the consecration of founder Akan Weeks as ...

INTERNATIONAL: Bomb attack near Cairo Coptic cathedral kills at least 25 December 11, 2016 BBC – A bombing near the Coptic cathedral in the Egyptian capital Cairo has killed at least 25 people, officials say. Dozens of others were injured in the blast at St Peter’s church during a Sunday church service. The church is adjacent to St Mark’s cathedral, within the same complex. Photos and video footage showed ...

INTERNATIONAL: Black woman to appear on Canadian banknote December 9, 2016 JAMAICA OBSERVER – A black woman often described as Canada’s Rosa Parks for her 1946 decision to sit in a whites-only section of a Nova Scotia movie theater will be the first Canadian woman to be celebrated on the face of a Canadian banknote. Finance Minister Bill Morneau said Thursday that Viola Desmond will grace ...

INTERNATIONAL: Days of Our Lives, Bold and the Beautiful actor dead at 87 December 9, 2016 TV LINE – Joseph Mascolo, who played iconic villain Stefano DiMera on the NBC daytime soap Days of Our Lives, has died. He was 87 years old. Mascolo passed away Thursday after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, the show said in a statement on Friday. He joined the Days cast in 1982 and made crime ...

INTERNATIONAL: Man blows $1M on cars, strippers and cocaine after bank glitch December 9, 2016 NEW YORK POST – A debt-ridden student blew $1.3 million on sports cars, speed boats, strippers and cocaine after a bank error gave him an unlimited overdraft. Wannabe playboy Luke Moore lived the high life for two years before he was caught by cops and jailed on fraud charges. The Australian treated himself to luxury ...

INTERNATIONAL: Bishop claims to make men’s penises larger by massaging them with his hands December 9, 2016 METRO – Ghanaian preacher Daniel Obinim has been filmed performing a ritual where he moves around a room full of men, grabbing them each by the crotch. In some cases, he will keep hold of their penises and give them a little shake. Graciously, he also offers to massage women’s breasts in order to enlarge ...