St. Lucian possible replacement for Allen as Volcanoes coach

JAMAICA OBSERVER – Long-serving head coach Ian Allen will be replaced when his current contract comes to an end on December 31.
The 51-year-old Vincentian, a former Windwards and West Indies fast bowler, has been directing the back-room affairs of the side since 2005.
Insiders said he gave what appeared to be a heartfelt farewell speech to the playing squad at the conclusion of the fifth round match in the Regional Four-Day Tournament against Barbados Pride, which ended in a draw on Monday at Windsor Park here.
nder Allen, the Volcanoes rose to win the Regional Super50 Tournament three years ago, but failed in their bid to win the Regional Four-Day title, although becoming a much more competitive unit in the longer format.
Allen will be the second long-standing member of the Volcanoes team support staff that will bid farewell this year, following the elevation of previous team manager Lockhart Sebastien to the West Indies selection panel.
CMC understands that current manager Alton Crafton, a former Windward Islands batsman and WICB Level III coach from St Lucia, is a strong candidate to succeed Allen in the position.
The Volcanoes are currently fourth in the Four-Day tournament and scheduled to play in Group A of the Regional Super50 Tournament in Antigua.
They are set to face defending champions Trinidad & Tobago Red Force, as well as Leeward Islands Hurricanes, English county side Kent and the West Indies Under-19 side preparing for the next ICC Youth World Cup in New Zealand.