St. Lucian man, two others to stand trial for murder of London teen

A St. Lucian man accused of knifing a teenager to death in South London three years ago will stand trial for the murder along with two other males starting today (Jan.4), Romford Recorder has reported.
Earlier last year, Devante Clifford, 20, became the first person to be extradited from St Lucia to the UK and was also charged with attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, wounding, and actual bodily harm of Champion Ganda.
He is the third man to have been charged with the murder of 17-year-old Ganda.
Amani Lynch and Marvin Simos, both 19, are also due to stand trial for murder.
Ganda of Harold Hill, London was stabbed multiple times in Sandringham Road, Forest Gate, and died at the scene on May 9, 2013.
A 16-year-old boy, who was not named, also suffered stab wounds in the incident.
The Romford Recorder said Champion and his siblings moved to Havering from inner east London in 2010.
The eldest of seven, Champion was “like a dad in the house”, according to his mum Peggy Kato.