St. Lucian man facing trial for British teen murder left UK days after incident

A British court was told on Thursday, that a Saint Lucian man who is standing trial with two others for the murder of a British teenager, had left the UK days after the incident.

Prosecutor Simon Denison said Devante Clifford, 20, had boarded a flight to Saint Lucia just four days after Champion Ganda, 17, was stabbed and killed, with his mother purchasing a return ticket for him.

Clifford stayed with relatives until he was extradited back to the UK and was charged by police at Gatwick Airport in June last year.

The Saint Lucian man and a co-accused allegedly stopped using mobile phone numbers attributed to them on the day of the murder, the jury heard.

The Romford Recorder said a witness also appeared in court to testify on what he saw on the day Ganda, of Harold Hill, was stabbed.

The witness, who lives in Sandringham Road, Forest Gate, told the court he looked out of his window that afternoon after hearing shouting in the street.

He claims to have seen two young teenagers running from others, who were shouting words to the effect of “come back you coward.”

The jury heard the witness describe the moment he saw a black male “hitting and kicking” someone on the floor “five or 10 times”, but he said he could not make out if a weapon was used.

Champion suffered up to 11 stab wounds in Sandringham Road, Forest Gate, and died at the scene, on May 9, 2013.

Clifford of Lawrence Street, Canning Town, Marvin Simos, 19, of Canning Town, and Amani Lynch, 19, of Canterbury Way, Stevenage, are all charged with murder, attempted murder and grievous bodily harm.