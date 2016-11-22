St. Lucian living in UK jailed for stealing £360,000 worth of jewelry

UPDATE: 5 dead in Fort Lauderdale shooting January 6, 2017 CNN – Gunshots erupted at the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, airport on Friday, leaving five people dead. Authorities say the gunman, who appeared to be acting alone, is in custody. Here’s the latest on what we know: Five people are dead, and eight injured people were transported to hospitals, Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN. ...

INTERNATIONAL: A break from Facebook can boost wellbeing, study finds January 6, 2017 CARIBBEAN360 – As the time for New Year resolutions has arrived yet again, factoring prominently on many lists is “spend less time on Facebook.” According to new research out of Denmark, this may well turn out to be a good idea. A study by the University of Copenhagen suggests that taking a break from the ...

INTERNATIONAL: Kim Burrell faces backlash after sermon on ‘perverted homosexual spirit’ January 6, 2017 GUARDIAN (UK) – Gospel singer Kim Burrell has faced criticism from the entertainment industry after video footage surfaced in which she gives a “homophobic” sermon. The singer, whose vocals appeared on Frank Ocean’s song Godspeed, is shown in a video giving a sermon that refers to “the perverted homosexual spirit”. “That perverted homosexual spirit is ...

INTERNATIONAL: North Carolina pastor arrested, charged with 9 counts of robbery January 6, 2017 NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – Thou shalt not steal. A Charlotte, N.C. pastor put one of the 10 commandments on the backburner and was ultimately arrested Wednesday in connection to a number of armed robberies on local businesses. John Thomas Lindsey, 47, a pastor at True Love Church of Refuge, was charged with 9 counts ...

INTERNATIONAL: Giant Antarctic iceberg set to break away January 6, 2017 BBC – An iceberg expected to be one of the 10 largest ever recorded is ready to break away from Antarctica, scientists say. A long-running rift in the Larsen C ice shelf grew suddenly in December and now just 20km of ice is keeping the 5,000 sq km piece from floating away. Larsen C is ...

INTERNATIONAL: Sick boy died because parents prayed instead of calling 911: prosecutor January 5, 2017 NEW YORK POST – Two parents in Minnesota could face jail time after they allegedly tried to save their dying son with prayers instead of taking him to a hospital. Authorities charged Timothy and Sarah Johnson last week with child neglect over the March 2015 death of their adopted son Seth. The 7-year-old came down ...

INTERNATIONAL: Texas woman, boyfriend arrested in ‘brutal’ sexual assault of her 1-year-old relative January 5, 2017 NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – Authorities arrested a Texas woman and her boyfriend for sexually assaulting a 1-year-old girl in what they’ve called “one of the worst cases they’ve ever seen.” Crystal Herrera on New Year’s Eve phoned 911 and told law enforcement officials the child managed to leave the house in the middle of ...

INTERNATIONAL: Facebook Live broadcast ends in tragedy as thousands watch Arkansas mother die January 5, 2017 INDEPENDENT (UK) – A woman has died while broadcasting on Facebook Live as thousands watched and “did nothing”. Keiana Herndon collapsed while holding her one-year-old son and streaming from her friend’s house in Arkansas on 28 December. She opened the video by singing before discussing how she wanted to go back to school, but viewers saw her behaviour change as she started wiping her ...

INTERNATIONAL: 3 girl suicide bombers gunned down in Nigeria January 5, 2017 JAMAICA OBSERVER – Self-defence fighters Wednesday killed three girl suicide bombers targeting a bustling market in north-eastern Nigeria, civilian and military officials said. They blamed the Boko Haram Islamic extremist group for the attempted bombing. The civilian fighters who work alongside the army challenged the girls as they approached a village near Madagali town, local ...

INTERNATIONAL: Special-needs man tortured while attackers stream it on Facebook January 5, 2017 NEW YORK POST – The brutal torture of a special-needs man was live-streamed to Facebook as he was bound and gagged in Chicago. In the video, several people look on, laughing and eating, at an apartment during the Tuesday attack. The victim, who was viciously beaten, had been kidnapped, news station WBBM reported. At least ...

INTERNATIONAL: Queen ‘nearly shot’ by Buckingham Palace guard while walking late at night January 5, 2017 INDEPENDENT (UK) – It is one of the perks of being a member of the archaic hereditary UK monarchy that you have armed guards watching over you at all hours. But that apparently almost backfired for the Queen when she decided to take a late-night walk around the palace grounds and came close to being shot. ...

INTERNATIONAL: Man allegedly squirted women with semen-filled syringes at Ohio Walmart January 5, 2017 NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – A West Virginia man repeatedly stalked women at an Ohio Walmart and allegedly admitted to masturbating into syringes to squirt them with his semen, according to an arrest affidavit. Timothy Blake, 26, was charged on Dec. 30 with menace by stalking in connection to public masturbation incidents in the past ...

INTERNATIONAL: New York train crash injures more than 100 commuters January 5, 2017 REUTERS – A New York City train derailed at a downtown Brooklyn terminal during Wednesday’s morning rush hour, injuring more than 100 commuters in the metropolitan area’s second major rail accident since late September. Emergency crews swarmed Atlantic Terminal after the Long Island Rail Road train went off the tracks inside the busy transportation hub ...

INTERNATIONAL: Real estate lawyer, wife and two daughters killed in plane crash in Arizona January 4, 2017 NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – A Scottsdale, Ariz. attorney and his family — a wife and two daughters — died after their plane, crashed on Monday. The craft was piloted by Eric Falbe, 44, an Arizona-based lawyer. His wife, Carrie Falbe, 31, and the pilot’s two daughters from a previous marriage, Victoria, 14, and Skylar, ...

INTERNATIONAL: Doctors issue new year detox health warning January 4, 2017 BBC – Doctors have issued a warning about the potential harms of undertaking a radical new year detox. They highlight the case of a woman they treated last year who became critically ill after taking herbal remedies and drinking too much water. The 47-year-old needed intensive care at Milton Keynes hospital. She recovered with treatment, ...

INTERNATIONAL: India plans to give 88 million cows ‘identity cards’ which can be tracked online January 4, 2017 TELEGRAPH (UK) – British citizens hold a National Insurance number and Americans a Social Security number. Now cows and buffaloes in India will be given ‘animal health cards’, similar to the Aadhar system already in place for Indian citizens. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated a plan to assign unique 12-digit identification numbers to 88 million ...

INTERNATIONAL: Dad admits choking daughter for posting nude Snapchat photos January 4, 2017 NEW YORK POST – A father in Tennessee has admitted choking his 14-year-old daughter after finding out she was posting nude photos of herself to Snapchat. Christian Amason, 45, was arrested by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday after his daughter told deputies he grabbed her by the throat and began choking the teen, ...

INTERNATIONAL: Two-faced calf ‘Lucky’ dies at 108 days old January 4, 2017 NEW YORK POST – A two-faced calf named Lucky has died in Kentucky after the family that treated her like a pet raised thousands of dollars to help her. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the McCubbin family in Taylor County had been trying to raise $500 for a scan to see if the calf’s cleft palate ...

INTERNATIONAL: Sweden abandons six-hour workday scheme because it’s just too expensive January 4, 2017 BLOOMBERG/THE TELEGRAPH (UK) – Swedes looking forward to a six-hour workday just got some bad news: the costs outweigh the benefits. That is according to preliminary results of a two-year experiment carried out in the Swedish city of Gothenburg, the home of Volvo. Working hours were shortened to six for the 68 nurses at the Svartedalen ...

INTERNATIONAL: Family criticizes ‘friends’ of US woman who watch her collapse, die on Facebook Live January 4, 2017 NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – The father of an Arkansas woman who collapsed and died while on Facebook Live video is criticizing her “friends” that did not help until it was too late. Keiana Herndon was talking and singing to viewers from rural El Dorado with her 1-year-old son, who witnessed as she fell off screen ...

INTERNATIONAL: Istanbul nightclub shooting – Kyrgyzstan rules out ‘suspect’ January 3, 2017 BBC – Kyrgyzstan has ruled out a suspect named in media reports in connection with the new year attack on an Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people. An image of a Kyrgyz passport purportedly belonging to the suspect circulated on social media. But Kyrgyz authorities said they had questioned the man and that he had ...

INTERNATIONAL: Brazilian prison escapee posts selfies January 3, 2017 BBC – A Brazilian man who broke out of a prison in the northern city of Manaus has been posting photos of himself on Facebook, bragging of his escape. In the picture, Brayan Bremer, who is serving a sentence for robbery, can be seen amidst dense vegetation giving the thumbs up. Behind him is another fugitive ...

INTERNATIONAL: Priest accused of hosting orgies in church and pimping women January 3, 2017 NY DAILY NEWS – An Italian Catholic priest is under investigation for allegedly organizing orgies in his church’s rectory and acting as a pimp for up to 15 women. Authorities are investigating Father Andrea Contin, a 48-year-old parish priest at the Church of San Lazzaro in Padua, for living off immoral earnings and psychological violence ...

INTERNATIONAL: Twin uses super strength to save brother from fallen dresser January 3, 2017 NEW YORK POST – Dramatic nanny-cam video shows the unbelievable moment a toddler rescued his trapped twin brother after their bedroom dresser fell on top of him. The 2½-year-old boys, Brock and Bowdy Shoff of Utah, can be seen in the video in their matching pajamas climbing on the dresser with the drawers open before ...