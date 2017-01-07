St. Lucian jailed in London for raping girls repeatedly for years

A St. Lucian man living in southeast London, England was on Friday, Jan. 6 sentenced to 13 years in prison for sexual offences against two ‘very young’ girls.

The Metropolitan Police in Greater London reported in a news release that Paul Francis, a part-time builder and DJ, of Lewisham, London pleaded guilty at Woolwich Crown Court on December 2, 2016 to five counts of sexual assaults and four counts of rape.

Francis, also known as Booka, is originally from Micoud Village in St. Lucia.

According to the Metropolitan Police, the two victims, who were known to Francis, were raped over a period of years, with the attacks beginning at a very young age.

Police were made aware of the offences in September 2016 following disclosures from one of the girls to her school.

Officers also spoke with the younger girl who initially would not say anything, but wrote a short note and did a drawing explaining what Francis did to her.

Francis gave no comment when interviewed but was charged on September 14.

Investigators established that Francis worked as a part-time builder and also as a DJ at parties and private functions, mainly in the Lewisham area.

Police Constable Bruce Upson of the Sexual Offences, Exploitation and Child Abuse Command, said: “It is possible that other victims have been raped or sexually assaulted by Francis, and I would urge them to contact police.

“I also hope that other victims will be able to draw upon the courage of these two girls and come forward to speak to police. You will be dealt with sensitively by specialist police officers who will support you through the process of giving evidence to police and bringing offenders to justice.”