St. Lucian brothers arrested in Martinique murder probe

Two St. Lucians are the main suspects in a murder which occurred in Martinique on Christmas Eve.
The motive for the shooting is believed to be money that was owed among the two St. Lucians and the deceased.
One of the brothers surrendered on Christmas Day while the other was arrested later.
It is not known if the brother who turned himself in was involved in the capture of the other alleged perpetrator.
The deceased, identified as Sebastien Goujon, was shot in the stomach and died at hospital.
