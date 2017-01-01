St. Lucia worth visiting in 2017, says international news magazine

INTERNATIONAL: I quit my job to breastfeed my boyfriend every two hours January 1, 2017 This story was one of the most read stories from New York Post in 2016. NEW YORK POST – A mom is breastfeeding her boyfriend — 20 years after having children. Jennifer Mulford took time off from her job as a bartender to induce breastfeeding because she wants to start an adult breastfeeding relationship (ABR) with ...

INTERNATIONAL: Sri Lankan church service prints Tupac rap lyrics by accident December 31, 2016 CNN – Christmas carols aren’t supposed to have lyrics like “revenge is like the sweetest joy, next to getting p***y.” But that’s exactly what churchgoers in Sri Lanka saw in booklets at a carol service on December 11. What they expected was the words to the Hail Mary, a common Christian prayer. What they got ...

INTERNATIONAL: Tennessee woman leaves $1.2M estate to help cats and dogs in her home county December 31, 2016 NY DAILY NEWS – A Tennessee woman’s $1.2 million fortune is going to the dogs — and cats! Animal lover Glenda Taylor DeLawder, who died in November 2015 at the age of 72, left her entire estate to “exclusively help care for Carter County’s cats and dogs,” Mayor Leon Humphrey recently announced in a statement. Administrators ...

INTERNATIONAL: Over 30 people killed in Turkey nightclub attack (update) December 31, 2016 BBC – At least 35 people have lost their lives in an attack on a nightclub in Istanbul, the city’s governor has said. Among the dead is one police officer, Vasip Sahin stated, adding that it was a terror attack. At least another 40 were injured in the attack which took place in the Reina ...

INTERNATIONAL: Pilot arrested for trying to fly while drunk December 31, 2016 NEW YORK POST – An Indonesian budget airline has fired a pilot who was suspected of trying to fly a plane while he was drunk. Citilink President Director Albert Burhan also announced Friday that he and the production director would resign over the impropriety. Citilink is a subsidiary of national flag carrier Garuda Indonesia. On ...

INTERNATIONAL: Woman beheaded in Afghanistan ‘for going out in city without her husband’ December 30, 2016 INDEPENDENT (UK) – A woman has been beheaded for visiting a city without her husband, officials in Afghanistan have said. The 30-year-old was decapitated and stabbed to death on Monday evening in Lati in the Sar-e-Pul province of northern Afghanistan. The Middle East Press claims a government spokesman told them Taliban militants killed her for the “infidelity act” ...

INTERNATIONAL: Black pudding hailed as a ‘superfood’ December 30, 2016 TELEGRAPH (UK) – Fry-up fans have something to cheer about in 2016 – the humble black pudding is now being hailed as a ‘superfood’ thanks to its nutritional benefits. Writing for the Daily Mail, journalist Anucyia Victor has drawn up a list of 16 foods she predicts will be ‘huge’ in 2016, including black beans, seaweed, avocado ...

INTERNATIONAL: Putin decides against expelling US staff December 30, 2016 ALJAZEERA – Russia will not expel anyone in response to US sanctions against the country and the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats from the US, the Kremlin is quoting President Vladimir Putin as saying in the statement. Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, had earlier said he had proposed to Putin that Russia expel 35 US ...

INTERNATIONAL: Man fatally stabs stepdaughter because she was hungry December 30, 2016 NEW YORK POST – A Michigan man “snapped” when his 5-year-old stepdaughter said she wanted something to eat — stabbing the little girl to death, and then setting her body on fire, a court heard this week. Thomas McClellan, 25, of Holt, admitted that he knocked Luna Michelle Younger to the ground, sat on her ...

INTERNATIONAL: 9-year-old loses penis after circumcision mishap December 30, 2016 NEW YORK POST – A Malaysian boy just 9 years old had to have his penis amputated due to negligence on the part of his surgeon, lawyers in Kuala Lumpur said Friday. The doctor accidentally cut off the head of the boy’s penis during the operation for a circumcision on Dec. 15. He then tried ...

INTERNATIONAL: Identical twins to marry the same man December 30, 2016 YAHOO – Off the back of their five-year anniversary, identical twins Anna and Lucy DeCinque have shared their plans to wed their shared boyfriend Ben in the future. “We’ve been with him for five years so he’s twinning and winning. We do want to marry the same man and his name is Ben,” said Anna in ...

INTERNATIONAL: Russia makes fun of Obama’s’ sanctions December 30, 2016 CNN – Russia has retaliated quickly against the US’s expulsion of its diplomats over alleged hacking attacks, with a series of pointed barbs aimed at the outgoing Obama administration. President Barack Obama announced sanctions against four Russian individuals for what it said was election interference Thursday. He also ordered 35 Russian diplomats to leave the ...

“America’s Most Wanted” found homeless in Trinidad December 30, 2016 TRINIDAD EXPRESS – A man who was captured in Trinidad, 16 years after he shot and killed a guest at a wedding in New York, was sentenced to 19 years to life in prison in the US. Balkumar Singh pleaded guilty to murder in the 1999 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Abzal Khan was sentenced in ...

INTERNATIONAL: Iowa State student crushed to death by 315 lbs after barbell slips December 30, 2016 THE NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – Authorities say a 22-year-old man has died after a barbell slipped from his grasp and crushed his neck at a gym in central Iowa. The accident occurred Monday morning at Elite Edge Transformation Center in Ankeny, about 10 miles north of Des Moines. A spokesman for the center, Mark ...

INTERNATIONAL: Magnitude 6.2 earthquake felt in Bali December 29, 2016 AFP – A 6.2-magnitude earthquake was felt in the Indonesian resort island of Bali early today, but there was no tsunami alert and no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The quake hit around 300 kilometres (190 miles) east of Bali at a depth of around 72 kilometres just off the island of Sumbawa at ...

INTERNATIONAL: U.S. sanctions Russia over election hacking; Russia threatens to retaliate December 29, 2016 WSJ – President Barack Obama sanctioned Russian government intelligence agencies and expelled 35 suspected Russian intelligence operatives from the U.S. in what he called a partial response to Russia’s alleged use of cyberattacks to interfere with the U.S. presidential election. Russia threatened to retaliate, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying “the principle of reciprocity applies here.” ...

INTERNATIONAL: Serena Williams engaged to Reddit co-founder December 29, 2016 PAGE SIX – Serena Williams is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian after a little over a year of dating. In the Reddit subthread “/isaidyes,” Williams, 35, gushed about how Ohanian, 33, popped the question: I came home A little late Someone had a bag packed for me And a carriage awaited Destination: Rome To escort me to ...

INTERNATIONAL: Charlie Sheen asks for God to take Donald Trump next December 29, 2016 YAHOO NEWS – Charlie Sheen may not be as prolific on Twitter as he was back in his tiger bloodiest WINNING (!) days, but he still tweets pretty regularly. These days however, it’s mostly just sharing personal photos with friends, reminiscing about Major League, or plugging his upcoming Crackle movie with Leah Remini. But that’s not ...

INTERNATIONAL: Bangladesh blocks 560 porn websites in morality drive December 29, 2016 JAMAICA OBSERVER – Bangladesh authorities have blocked more than 500 pornographic websites as part of a major morality drive, officials said Thursday. The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) said it had ordered local internet service providers to stop the sites from streaming amid fears over the impact of children. “We’re blocking the porn sites in ...

INTERNATIONAL: World’s highest bridge opens to traffic in China December 29, 2016 CCTV – Guizhou province in southwest China is already home to seven of the 10 highest bridges in the country. And the Beipanjiang Bidge, now the world’s highest, has just opened to traffic. Clearly with a good head for heights, CCTV’s Liu Yang visited this latest example of how Chinese engineering now ranks among the ...

INTERNATIONAL: Man unknowingly fathers 26 children December 28, 2016 NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – A Dutch lab has egg on its face after a major screw-up may have left 26 women fertilized by sperm cells from the wrong man. Officials at the University Medical Centre in Utrecht, Netherlands, chalked the potentially disastrous IVF mishap up to a “procedural error” between mid-April 2015 and mid-November ...

INTERNATIONAL: Dog stays with injured companion on railway tracks for two days December 28, 2016 INDEPENDENT (UK) – A dog saved an injured companion on a frozen railway track in Ukraine and took care of her before help arrived. Local resident Denis Malafeev reported that the male stray, Panda, remained with his companion Lucy for several days, after the latter became too injured to move. An accompanying video posted by Mr Malafeev on ...

INTERNATIONAL: Surgeons sever 10-year-old boy’s penis in botched circumcision December 28, 2016 METRO – Surgeons severed the tip of a 10-year-old boy’s penis when a circumcision operation went wrong. The boy, who has not been named, was rushed to a hospital in Kuala Lumpur after doctors at a suburban clinic in Taman Cheras Utama botched the procedure. It’s not entirely clear how the mistake was made, but ...

INTERNATIONAL: Limbless teen who lived in plastic bowl died on Christmas Day December 28, 2016 TELEGRAPH (UK) – Rahma Haruna, a severely disabled Nigerian girl who became well known when photos of her appeared online earlier this year, has died at the age of 19. The news was shared by local journalist Sani Maikatanga, whose photos were responsible for the wider world becoming aware of Rahma’s plight. Ms Maikatanga said ...