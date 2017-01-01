St. Lucia worth visiting in 2017, says international news magazine

STAFF REPORT – A popular news publication has listed St. Lucia among six “top destinations” to visit in 2017.
According to an article, penned by Graham Boynton, in Newsweek: “If you’ve got the winter blues, it’s time to start planning where you’ll be heading in the year ahead”.
Boynton then ticked off Botswana, Qatar, Switzerland, Bhutan, New Orleans, and St. Lucia.
For the only Caribbean island, Boynton wrote: “St. Lucia is coming into its own as a way to avoid the cruise ship crowds—plus it’s too mountainous to ever become as built up as, say, Barbados. The Viceroy Sugar Beach is perhaps the quietest resort; the newest will be the over-18s-only Royalton St. Lucia Hideaway, due to open early this year.”
The article is accompanied by a photo of Sugar Beach, St. Lucia, with the caption ” worth a trip in 2017″.
