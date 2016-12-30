St. Lucia News Online launches instant news notification for mobile and computers

St. Lucia News Online today (Dec. 30) announces the launch of an instant news notification system so readers can have quicker access to breaking news, press releases, regional/international news, and important notices.
The instant notification works through the browsers of both phones and computers and allows subscribers to get news as soon as they are uploaded to the website.
St. Lucia News Online is the first publication to support this feature in St. Lucia and the Caribbean and continues to look for ways to make news delivery to it’s more than 300,000 readers easy and hassle free.
To get the notification on their devices, readers only need to click “allow notification” in a popup that appears on the top left hand corner of St. Lucia News Online’s website, www.stlucianewsonline.com.
Once this is done they will receive notifications in the bottom right hand corner of their screen whenever new articles are posted. This is similar to the notification popups users get when they access Facebook from their Google Chrome devices.
The instant notification adds to a slew of different content delivery methods available for St. Lucia News Online readers including the SNO Mobile App, Whatsapp news delivery and an email subscription system.