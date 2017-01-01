“St. Lucia is poised for great things” – PM Chastanet in New Year’s greetings

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has called on everyone to be optimistic about 2017 , noting that St. Lucia is “poised for great things”.

Chastanet made those statements in a New Year’s message on his official Facebook page Sunday afternoon.

“Let us all look to 2017 with optimism and hope. Saint Lucia is poised for great things and we must all come together in order for us to achieve and grow collectively,” he wrote.

The prime miniter also sent greetings to his Micoud South constituency.

Below is the full message:

“May I take this opportunity to wish all Saint Lucians at home and abroad a very happy, healthy and prosperous New Year 2017.

“I wish to express my personal thanks to all those who sent best wishes to my family and I during the season. Thank you for your continued prayers.

“I say thank you to my constituents and wish the people of Micoud South a peaceful holiday and also that it has been an honour and a privilege to serve you and to continue to serve.

“Let us all look to 2017 with optimism and hope. Saint Lucia is poised for great things and we must all come together in order for us to achieve and grow collectively. God Bless you all and our beautiful island. Happy New Year!”