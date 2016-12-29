St. James’s Club spreads Christmas cheer at St. Lucia Crisis Centre

PRESS RELEASE – The St. James’s Club Morgan Bay St. Lucia Staff Welfare Committee visited the St. Lucia Crisis Centre where we experienced what can only be described as an unforgettable experience.
The Staff Welfare Committee members of the St. James’s Club Morgan Bay St. Lucia were greeted with warm voices, as the children led them in Christmas Carols and skits. The Children and Staff described the visit as a moment of a lifetime.
We were just pleased that we got to spend a few hours with the staff and children of the St. Lucia Crisis Center, to serve them lunch and snacks donated by the St. James’s Morgan Bay St. Lucia and to bring out those happy smiles during this festive season.
The management and staff of the St. James’s Club Morgan Bay St. Lucia would like to take this moment to thank the management of the St. Lucia Crisis Center for affording us the opportunity to be part of such an “Unforgettable Seasonal Experience”. We wish them all the best for 2017!!