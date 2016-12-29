Soufriere Events Committee to launch L’Essence Soufriere

PRESS RELEASE – The newly appointed Soufriere Events Committee will be hosting their first of many activities on Saturday 31st December 2016 on the Soufriere Waterfront from 6 pm.
To mark the start of a New Year, a splendid fireworks display will be launched over the sea. Live entertainment such as Meshach, Jay Budz, Cooyah & Reckless Gang, Invader, Mongster, Mighty & Sirbance as well as Stilt Walkers and ADA Dancers.
This activity will be hosted every last Saturday of every month. This event is followed by a New Year’s Family Fun Day on the January 1st at the Soufriere Waterfront.
There will be lots of side attractions such as greasy pole, canoe racing, swimming races, zip line, horseback riding, bouncing castles, face painting, children’s boatride on board the Pearl and much more.
Come start the new year in grand style with friends and family as we say good bye to 2016.
This committee strives to lead in the development of a resilient community by implementing creative community-based strategies to enhance economic opportunity which will build an atmosphere of togetherness in Soufriere.
This committee is focused on setting up a dynamic framework for quality growth and development in the scenic town of Soufriere by stimulating human and social capital, through collaboration and provision of innovative events, projects and services.