SLP urges PM Chastanet to clarify impending changes to CIP

PRESS RELEASE – The Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) notes the statements widely published on social media on proposed changes effective January 1st, 2017 to the Citizenship by Investment Programme.

The Party is requesting that Prime Minister Chastanet clarifies to the public the varsity of these claims since there has been no discussion in Parliament on any amendments to the CIP legislation.

The Party notes that these changes, as published, can cause irreparable damage to the reputation of the Saint Lucian passport and CIP Programme.

The SLP awaits a speedy response from the Honourable Prime Minister.

