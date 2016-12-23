SLASPA spreads Christmas cheer

PRESS RELEASE – The Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA) stands by the motto “Doing Good is Good Business” and therefore takes its responsibility of being a good corporate citizen seriously by giving back in a tangible way.

The Authority through its Corporate Social Responsibility Programme, in collaboration with the St. Lucia Seamen Waterfront & General Workers Trade Union, this Christmas Season sought to bring Christmas cheer to five former airport and seaport employees and their families.

On December 21st and 23rd , 2016, employees from SLASPA’s various departments and representatives from the Seamen’s Union delivered hampers both in the north and south of the island to the homes of these deserving former employees.

The General Manager, Mr. Keigan Cox stated “It is especially important at this time of year to remember those persons who served diligently and contributed to the success of the organization. This is particularly important as many of those persons are facing difficult challenges.”

He urged staff to never forget these employees and their contributions. He further expressed SLASPA’s willingness to continue this tradition of bringing cheer to them during the festive season.

The recipients of hampers expressed their gratitude to the Authority for the kind gesture and assured the delegation that the items will be put to good use. The President of the Seamen’s Union, Mr. Jonathan Emmanuel, also congratulated SLASPA on this initiative and hopes that many other organizations will follow a similar trend.

The Council, Management and Staff of SLASPA would like to extend Season’s Greetings to all its customers, stakeholders and the general public.