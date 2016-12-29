Sir Dwight Venner to be laid to rest next week

Former Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Sir K. Dwight Venner will be laid to rest on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Castries.
Several local and Caribbean dignitaries will be in attendance.
Sir Dwight passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2016 at Tapion Hospital where he was admitted a patient.
Though attempts were made to transfer him to Martinique for further medical treatment, he did not make it.
In late 2015, Sir Dwight announced his retirement after 26 years of service in his position as governor. He stepped down at the end of November 2015.
He was the longest-serving governor of any central bank, monetary authority, or federal reserve, having served faithfully since 1989.
Sir Dwight previously served as Director of Finance and Planning in the Government of Saint Lucia from 1981 to 1989.
In 1996, he was named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE), and in 2001 promoted to Knight (KBE) in the same order. In 2012, he received the Saint Lucia Cross for outstanding contribution in economics and finance.