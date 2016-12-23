Sir Dwight Venner dies

Former Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Sir Dwight Venner has died.
Reports are that Venner passed away at Tapion Hospital on Thursday night.
In late 2015 Venner announced his retirement after 26 years of service in his position as governor. He stepped down at the end of November 2015.
Venner was the longest-serving governor of any central bank, monetary authority, or federal reserve, having served faithfully since 1989.
He previously served as Director of Finance and Planning in the Government of Saint Lucia from 1981 to 1989.
In 1996 he was named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE), and in 2001 promoted to Knight (KBE) in the same order. In 2012 he received the Saint Lucia Cross for outstanding contribution in economics and finance.
St Lucia and the Caribbean have lost a colossus.Dwight Venner was a giant in the banking world. For many years he served as governor of the East Caribbean Central bank and did his utmost to ensure that the ECCB became a financial force to be reckoned with.Under his watch, the ECCB was able to manage the money supply of member states, keep interest rates down and print the right amount of money to avoid inflation.
I first met Sir Dwight Venner back in 1980 during a visit to St Lucia.I was doing a bit of hitchhiking on the Gros Islet highway when he suddenly stopped to offer me a ride in his honda. We got chatting and he introduced himself and I did likewise. He was then St Lucia's director of finance.He spotted an afro hairstyle which was impeccably kept. He reminded me of Michael Jackson when the late singer spotted his coiffured hairstyle back in the 70's. He spoke to me with a voice that offered friendliness. He was warm affable and inviting to talk to.
I met him again this time in Oxford Street London, where he was shopping. I recognized him instantly by his afro-textured hairstyle and we immediately got chatting. I walked the busy Central London street with him until he disappeared into a nearby shop. We exchanged pleasantries and I bade him goodbye and that is the last communication I had with him. Dwight Venner was amiable, affectionate and gregarious.During his reign as governor, he fought to ensure that the EC dollar did well to maintain it's standing in the currency world. The EC dollar is the most sought after in our region. It's pegged well with the UK pound and the US dollar. Job well-done thanks to Sir Dwight.
Sir Dwight kept out of the politics of the region and rightly so. He was not one for the limelight nor did he clamour for notice. He was mild-mannered and personable something you do not see a lot of these days in this wretched world that we are living in. We need more of Sir Dwight. On the two occasions that I met him I was indeed truly honoured to have crossed paths with him. He was a larger than life character who made an immense contribution towards the economic development of St Lucia and the Caribbean
Words cannot express how saddened I am to hear of Sir Dwight's passing today. He was a beacon of hope to many.He was a patriot who served his country well. My thoughts and prayers are with the Venner family during this difficult time.Words are never adequate in moments like these. May His soul Rest In Peace. You served your people well Sir Dwight. Gone but will not be forgotten.
Malcolm L'Overture
Haitian- Lucian
Sincere condolences to the Venner family.
Why is it only the good guys die so young? May the good LORD above receive his soul
and continue the blessings in a much greater capacity, by extending it to some poor child with
the mind and heart to make good to the collective Nations forming the Eastern Caribbean Nations.
He served us well...May he rest in oeace.
A real down to earth great man and a great loss to the region. Condolences to the Venner family.
Condolences to the Venner Family.
St Lucia has lost a truly outstanding individual.
RIP Sir
