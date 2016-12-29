BOSL
Several persons robbed at Soufriere

About eight people including a non-national were reportedly robbed by three masked bandits in Soufriere on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. near the New Jerusalem waterfall.

The bandits managed to escape with several pieces of jewelry, cash, and other valuables.

One of the victims reportedly sustained injuries to the head inflicted by the bandits.

Police are investigating.

2 comments

  1. Fucked up yute
    December 29, 2016 at 11:09 PM

    Where are the armed men....there should have law men in these areas

  2. Fucked up yute
    December 29, 2016 at 11:07 PM

    How the f... a tourist place like the waterfalls don't have armed securities..... When ever there is cruise ships dere purpose to have lock dong security.....or I should say tourist areas should have armed men smfh.....y'all f...s that doing them tings y'all destroying y'all own f... country....most times they have relatives living on tourism to survive....y'all young me stop y'all nonsence please

