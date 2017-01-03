SDA Church to host annual ’40 days of prayer’ in St. Lucia

PRESS RELEASE – Prayer is more than placing our needs before God. It gives an opportunity to spend quality time with Him so that our relationship with Him can develop and mature.

He already knows our needs and being the loving Father that He is, as the relationship grows, He supplies our hearts desires. This does not mean we should not ask, but our prayers should be more than just petitions.

Several Bible passages remind us of the importance of prayer and fasting. One such passage is

Joel 2:12 – “Therefore also now, saith the LORD, turn ye [even] to me with all your heart, and with fasting, and with weeping, and with mourning:”

For the second consecutive year, the Prayer and Personal Ministries Departments of the St. Lucia Mission of Seventh-day Adventists have come together to host 40 days of Prayer on behalf of the government and people of our Island St. Lucia. The sessions will run from January 3, 2017 to February 11, 2017.

If there was ever a time we needed prayer, it is now.

Mark 11:24 “Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours”.

Sometimes we do not get answers because we are faithless.

Ways you can participate:

1. Tune to PrayzFM on 98.5 or 92.5 daily from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. You can call 758 452 1011 to interact with the announcers if you choose.

2. Some Adventist Churches will be open daily especially during the lunch hour. Find a church and attend.

3. Invite your neighbors to join you in prayer at your home or at another convenient place.

4. Pray with someone on the street or at your office.

5. Read a scripture passage daily. (There are suggestions below)

6. Identify the dates that your initials appear and fast on those dates.

Special blessings await all who will be joining us to pray and fast for our beloved St. Lucia and by extension the rest of the world.

For more information, please contact our Personal Ministries Director Pastor Lucius Philip at 720 6841 or our Prayer Coordinator Ms. Rose Mary Desir at 519 1621. You can also contact our office at 758 451 8657 or 6360.