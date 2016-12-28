Scheduled pre-poll meeting with Scotiabank and NWU did not materialise

PRESS RELEASE – A Pre-Poll meeting between the Management of Bank of Nova Scotia and the National Workers Union (NWU) organized by the Department of Labour and scheduled for mid December 2016 did not come off.
The meeting was to discuss a recognition claim on behalf of the bank workers. The session would also set a date for the holding of a secret ballot poll among the bank workers in Gros Islet, Castries and Vieux Fort. Both parties have agreed that the meeting will now be held in the early part of January 2017.
When the process is completed, it will settle the recognition issue, one way or another, between the Bank of Nova Scotia and the National Workers Union.
The NWU already represents the majority of workers in the financial services sector.