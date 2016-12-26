Sandals to open massive 350 room property in St. Lucia

NATION NEWS – PROMISING A LEVEL of unprecedented luxury never before seen on the island of St Lucia, Sandals Resorts International has announced its plan to add a fourth resort to its award-winning list of properties on the Eastern Caribbean island.
The Sandals brand has enjoyed tremendous success in St Lucia since 1993 when it made its first foray there and the newest resort, to be named Sandals LaSource St Lucia, will by all indications be a game changer.
Groundbreaking for the new resort which will be nestled on 19 acres of land next to the existing Sandals Grande St Lucian Resort is set to begin in spring 2017. With the addition of this new resort, guests in St Lucia will now have the option of ‘Staying-at-One, Playing-at-Four’.
Building on the concept of unparalleled luxury and innovation which has come to be synonymous with Sandals LaSource Grenada and indeed with the Sandals of the future, Sandals LaSource St Lucia will boast an exotic infinity-edge sky pool bar offering picturesque views of the island’s beautiful north coast, 350 rooms and suites inclusive of the exotic SkyPool Butler Suites and all-butler signature swim-up Rondoval Suites, a first in the chain.
The new resort will also feature an electrifying entertainment package to include a main stage with a 20’ high LED screen and a mobile DJ party scene.