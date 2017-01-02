BOSL
Record-setting Brathwaite leads Windies batsmen in rankings

brathwaite_w504JAMAICA OBSERVER – Opener Kraigg Brathwaite has ended 2016 as the West Indies’ highest-ranked batsman in Tests.

The 24-year-old opener was 20th in the latest International Cricket Council rankings released on December 31, with fast bowler Kemar Roach the highest-placed bowler at 28th in the rankings.

Brathwaite tallied 613 runs in eight Tests last year, averaging 55 and scoring one century –  a magnificent unbeaten 142 in the third Test against Pakistan in Sharjah last October which West Indies won by five wickets.

The Barbadian also scored 60 not out in the second innings to become the first opener to finish unbeaten in both innings of a Test.

Left-hander Darren Bravo, currently in a stand-off with the West Indies Cricket Board after being sent home from the tour of Zimbabwe for disciplinary reasons, is the next highest-ranked Windies player at 30th with Jermaine Blackwood lying 46th and veteran right-hander Marlon Samuels, 49th.

