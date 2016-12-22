Professor Douste-Blazy to visit Saint Lucia, Eastern Caribbean

PRESS RELEASE – Philippe Douste-Blazy is a physician who became a leading politician in his native France and then combined both these tal­ents to forge a role as a pioneer in innova­tive financing for global health.

The 63 year old, who is a trained cardiologist was appointed professor of med­icine at the University of Toulouse in 1988. Well known and respected physician, he is the author of many scientific publications relating to research on hypercholesterol­emia. After entering politics, he quickly rose to prominence, becoming Mayor of Lourdes and then Mayor of Toulouse, France.

He was elected a Member of the European Parliament and then served twice as France’s Minister for Health (from 1993-95 and 2004-05), as well as Minister for Culture (1995-97) and Minister for Foreign Affairs (2005-07).

In 2006, as Minister of Foreign Affairs, he founded the Leading Group on Innovative Financing for Development, involving 64 countries, UN agencies, non-go­vernmental organizations, foundations and corporations. On behalf of France, he was also a co-founding member of the “Health and Diplomacy” initiative, together with Brazil, Indonesia, Norway, Senegal, South Africa and Thailand, and a co-signatory of the “Oslo declaration” in 2007.

Also in 2006, Prof. Douste-Blazy championed and was appointed the first chair of the executive board of UNITAID, an innovative financing mechanism established by France, Brazil, Chile, Norway and the United Kingdom.

Prof. Douste-Blazy currently serves as Special Advisor to the UN Secretary General on Innovative Financing for Development. Professor Douste-Blazy has presented his candidacy for the post of Director General of the World Health Organization.

In January 2017, WHO’s 34-member Executive Board will draw up a shortlist of no more than 5 candidates. Executive Board members will then interview the candidates and nominate up to 3 to be put before the World Health Assembly in May 2017, when Member States will appoint a new Director-General

by ballot. The current Director-General, Dr Margaret Chan, was appointed in 2006 and will complete her second term on 30 June 2017. The new Director-General will take office on 1 July 2017.

Professor Douste-Blazy will be visiting the region from 28th December to 7th January 2017 to meet with the

Ministers of Health, particularly those of the Eastern Caribbean, to request the support of their respective country during the World Health Assembly in May.

He will be in Saint Lucia from Tuesday 3rd to Thursday 5th January 2017, during which time he is scheduled to meet with Government officials as well as the Director General of the O.E.C.S. Commission.