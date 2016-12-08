Post-mortem result for man severely burnt at St. Jude Highway revealed

INTERNATIONAL: Istanbul nightclub shooting – Kyrgyzstan rules out ‘suspect’ January 3, 2017 BBC – Kyrgyzstan has ruled out a suspect named in media reports in connection with the new year attack on an Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people. An image of a Kyrgyz passport purportedly belonging to the suspect circulated on social media. But Kyrgyz authorities said they had questioned the man and that he had ...

INTERNATIONAL: Brazilian prison escapee posts selfies January 3, 2017 BBC – A Brazilian man who broke out of a prison in the northern city of Manaus has been posting photos of himself on Facebook, bragging of his escape. In the picture, Brayan Bremer, who is serving a sentence for robbery, can be seen amidst dense vegetation giving the thumbs up. Behind him is another fugitive ...

INTERNATIONAL: Priest accused of hosting orgies in church and pimping women January 3, 2017 NY DAILY NEWS – An Italian Catholic priest is under investigation for allegedly organizing orgies in his church’s rectory and acting as a pimp for up to 15 women. Authorities are investigating Father Andrea Contin, a 48-year-old parish priest at the Church of San Lazzaro in Padua, for living off immoral earnings and psychological violence ...

INTERNATIONAL: Twin uses super strength to save brother from fallen dresser January 3, 2017 NEW YORK POST – Dramatic nanny-cam video shows the unbelievable moment a toddler rescued his trapped twin brother after their bedroom dresser fell on top of him. The 2½-year-old boys, Brock and Bowdy Shoff of Utah, can be seen in the video in their matching pajamas climbing on the dresser with the drawers open before ...

INTERNATIONAL: Tourist, 74, believed to have fallen overboard from Caribbean cruise January 3, 2017 NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – A tourist on a cruise from Miami to the Caribbean is believed to have fallen overboard north of Puerto Rico. Jeon Pierre Knorr was last seen by his wife 3 a.m. Monday morning aboard MSC Cruises’ Divina before disappearing, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Helicopters and a quick-response Coast ...

INTERNATIONAL: Guyanese man is New York’s first 2017 murder victim January 3, 2017 JAMAICA OBSERVER – Police say a man who travelled from South America to the US for his grandmother’s funeral is the victim of New York City’s first fatal shooting of 2017. Officials say 31-year-old Rocky Kalisaran was shot and killed early Monday morning while coming to the aid of his younger brother, who was being ...

INTERNATIONAL: The world’s ‘hottest felon’ is now living the high life January 3, 2017 NEW YORK POST – Two years ago, criminal Jeremy Meeks was dubbed the “hottest felon” in the world after his police mugshot went viral. Now the ex-con and Instagram hit has been posting pictures of a luxury lifestyle that prove life after crime does pay. The 32-year-old poses with a $150,000 Maserati in front of ...

INTERNATIONAL: China launches freight train to Britain January 3, 2017 THE TELEGRAPH – China launched its first freight train to London on Sunday, according to the China Railway Corporation. The train will travel from Yiwu West Railway Station in Zhejiang Province, Eastern China to Barking, London, taking 18 days to travel over 7,400 miles. The route runs through Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Poland, Germany, Belgium and ...

INTERNATIONAL: Finland to pay unemployed citizens basic monthly income January 3, 2017 NATIONAL POST — Finland has become the first country in Europe to pay its unemployed citizens a basic monthly income, amounting to 560 euros ($797 Canadian), in a unique social experiment which is hoped to cut government red tape, reduce poverty and boost employment. Olli Kangas from the Finnish government agency KELA, which is responsible ...

INTERNATIONAL: Migrants found hidden in car and suitcase January 2, 2017 BBC – Police have detained two Moroccans who tried to smuggle migrants into Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta – two hidden in a car and one in a suitcase. When police checked a car on Monday one person was found hidden in the dashboard and another in the hollowed-out back seat. The man and ...

INTERNATIONAL: Riot by drug gangs in Brazil prison leaves 60 dead January 2, 2017 NEW YORK TIMES – A prison riot involving gangs vying for supremacy over the cocaine trade in the Brazilian Amazon left about 60 people dead, the authorities in the city of Manaus said on Monday. Riots at Brazil’s prisons are common, but the episode in Manaus, which included decapitated bodies thrown over the walls of ...

INTERNATIONAL: Mark Zuckerberg reveals he’s no longer an atheist January 2, 2017 NEW YORK POST – Mark Zuckerberg is a true believer again. The Facebook founder, who formerly identified as an atheist, revealed last week that religion has come back into his life in a holiday post. He posted a short message on Facebook wishing his followers a: “Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah from Priscilla, Max, Beast ...

INTERNATIONAL: Anti-ageing chocolate which reduces wrinkles developed by Cambridge University spin-off January 2, 2017 TELEGRAPH (UK) – It may seem too good to be true, but guilt-free chocolate which promises to slow down the emergence of wrinkles and sagging skin, has been developed by scientists. ‘Esthechoc’ the brainchild of a Cambridge University spin-off lab, claims to boost antioxidant levels and increase circulation to prevent lines and keep skin looking ...

INTERNATIONAL: IS claims Turkey nightclub attack January 2, 2017 BBC – So-called Islamic State says it was behind the new year attack on a Turkish nightclub that killed 39 people. The group said in a statement it was carried out by “a heroic soldier”. At least 600 revellers were celebrating in the early hours of Sunday at Istanbul’s Reina nightclub when the gunman began ...

INTERNATIONAL: Tourist bitten by crocodile after trying to take a selfie with it January 1, 2017 NEW YORK POST – She just snapped. A French tourist was bitten by a crocodile after posing next to the enormous reptile in a misguided attempt to take a selfie, according to reports. The 41-year-old woman was exploring Thailand’s Khao Yai National Park with her husband when the duo came across the giant female reptile, ...

INTERNATIONAL: Pranksters change Hollywood sign to Hollyweed January 1, 2017 NEW YORK POST – Hollywood is starting 2017 on a high! The famous “Hollywood” sign in Los Angeles was vandalized early Sunday to read “Hollyweed” — celebrating the recent legalization of recreational marijuana in California, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Surveillance footage caught one person dressed in all black sneaking up to the ...

INTERNATIONAL: Teen cuffed for drunken driving steals cop car in Washington Heights, takes it on 13-mile joyride January 1, 2017 NEW YORK DAILY NEWS – An 18-year-old busted for drunken driving in Washington Heights made a daring getaway early Sunday — in the NYPD police cruiser he was just placed in, officials said. Dekota Locklear of Lumberton, N.C., was pulled from his car for being too drunk to drive as he rolled past a DWI ...

INTERNATIONAL: Brazil man kills ex-wife, 8-y-o son and 10 others January 1, 2017 NY DAILY NEWS — A man broke into a house in southeastern Brazil where his ex-wife was ringing in the New Year and shot and killed her, their son and at least 10 other people before committing suicide, military police said Sunday. The man was carrying “several firearms,” when he attacked the family in Campinas, ...

INTERNATIONAL: Gunman dressed as Santa kills 39 in Turkey January 1, 2017 TELEGRAPH (UK) – A gunman reportedly dressed in a Santa costume killed at least 39 people, including 16 foreigners, at a famous nightclub in Istanbul during New Year’s Eve celebrations. Armed with a long-barrelled weapon, the attacker shot a police officer before storming the elite Reina club in the Ortakoy area of the city at about 1.45am. The Israeli ...

INTERNATIONAL: Titanic sank due to enormous uncontrollable fire, not iceberg, experts claim January 1, 2017 INDEPENDENT (UK) – The sinking of the RMS Titanic may have been caused by an enormous fire on board, not by hitting an iceberg in the North Atlantic, experts have claimed, as new evidence has been published to support the theory. More than 1,500 passengers lost their lives when the Titanic sank on route to ...

INTERNATIONAL: Drunk Canadian pilot arrested after passing out in cockpit January 1, 2017 TELEGRAPH (UK) – A Sunwing pilot was arrested on Saturday after being found intoxicated in a plane he was about to manoeuvre out of Calgary airport in western Canada. The 37-year-old man was found drunk shortly after 7.00 am (1200 GMT) in the cockpit of the plane he was supposed to pilot to Cancun, Mexico. Before ...

INTERNATIONAL: I quit my job to breastfeed my boyfriend every two hours January 1, 2017 This story was one of the most read stories from New York Post in 2016. NEW YORK POST – A mom is breastfeeding her boyfriend — 20 years after having children. Jennifer Mulford took time off from her job as a bartender to induce breastfeeding because she wants to start an adult breastfeeding relationship (ABR) with ...

INTERNATIONAL: Sri Lankan church service prints Tupac rap lyrics by accident December 31, 2016 CNN – Christmas carols aren’t supposed to have lyrics like “revenge is like the sweetest joy, next to getting p***y.” But that’s exactly what churchgoers in Sri Lanka saw in booklets at a carol service on December 11. What they expected was the words to the Hail Mary, a common Christian prayer. What they got ...

INTERNATIONAL: Tennessee woman leaves $1.2M estate to help cats and dogs in her home county December 31, 2016 NY DAILY NEWS – A Tennessee woman’s $1.2 million fortune is going to the dogs — and cats! Animal lover Glenda Taylor DeLawder, who died in November 2015 at the age of 72, left her entire estate to “exclusively help care for Carter County’s cats and dogs,” Mayor Leon Humphrey recently announced in a statement. Administrators ...