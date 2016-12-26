Police probing suspected suicide at Deglos
A young Deglos man reportedly ended his life on Monday by hanging himself.
He has been identified as Mervin Jean, a former correctional officer.
The discovery was made by Jean’s relatives on Monday around 8 a.m.
The deceased is said to be in his 20’s.
Police are investigating.
RIP young man. I wonder if all these suicides are really suicides or are they homicides pretending to be death by hanging. I think our forensics lab would do well in making a determination between the two.