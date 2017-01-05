St. Lucia News Online, the largest online newspaper in St. Lucia. Over 300,000 unique visitors PER MONTH and over 1.5 million page views PER MONTH. E-mail our advertising department: sluadvertising@gmail.com
Police investigating armed robbery at Castries gas station

By SNO Staff
January 5, 2017

Police are searching for two males who robbed a gas station at gunpoint.

Police Press Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent Gregory Alexander, said on the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 3, the two makes men entered the Jn Marie gas station on Lance Road, Castries , near the George F. L. Charles Airport.

They brandished guns at the security guard and tied him up, Alexander said.

The suspects robbed the mini mart of an undisclosed amount of cash before escaping, Alexander added.

No one has been arrested.

2 comments

  1. Anonymous
    January 5, 2017 at 5:50 PM

    Time to change these laws in St.lucia They just dont work anymore.Desparate times deserves desparate actions.Do it now not later.These fools running our country amork ,while we pasefi America and they taking care of they business at home,Nonsense.

