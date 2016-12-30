BOSL
CARIBBEAN: Police intensify probe into sex crimes allegedly involving 60-y-o pastor in Jamaica

jailJAMAICA GLEANER – The St Elizabeth police have now opened a wider investigation into sex crimes allegedly perpetrated by a 60-year-old Moravian minister of religion.

The pastor was last night arrested and is now facing the possibility of rape and carnal abuse of a 15-year-old girl.

The police report that about 9 o’clock last night, a team was on patrol in a community near Black River when they observed a parked car that aroused their suspicion.

They went to investigate and reportedly found the pastor in a compromising position with the child.

He was immediately taken into police custody.

Police investigators spent several hours today questioning a parent of the child and other family members.

