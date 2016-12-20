VIDEO: Police arrest two men in Castries mugging

Two young males were arrested by police Tuesday morning in the island’s capital city, Castries, following a failed mugging, which happened in close proximity of the Parliament building.
Reports are that the men attempted to snatch a gold chain off the neck of a tourist, who fought back with the alleged bandits and drew the attention of some people in the area.
The men were taken in by city police officers and placed at the Central Police Station.
Why isn't he hand cuffed and facing the camera ?
What stupid question is that? What relevance would it make what your asking? Aren't they already in police custody smh.
Beat him with the slippers till he cannot walk. Time to make and examplout of these fellers. They thieving young, old, disable and even the dead that dead already....what a shame. Then blame the system.it has nothing to do with the system.
by law he suppose to get at least 3 lashes of lolo beuf
Excellent job. Keep them in cell with one meal per day and no visitors until after the holidays. With three floggings per day and release them. Young dirty boys. I have no mercy for them
U KNW NUN OF WATU TALKING
jusso a man go an take backshot for di christmas
Lol... weh gassa!!!
Good job officers
Please let us have a mug shot of the worthless scum bag.
LPM should have said duty-free security cameras households and businesessinstead of the usual blah-blah. Blah-blah-blah. Blah, blah, blah, blah. Blab, and more blah, blah .... You know what I mean.
Great
GREAT JOB OFFICERS. Do it by the book, make sure that they are finger printed, mug shot is on file, dna is done because there maybe other crimes in the future that they will commit. Lesssons have to be learn, you see his flip flop on his feet, stop stealing you don't know what people do to earn their living, young and able ,get a job......
I do believe that these young men are two of many .... The police say that they are protecting she tourist.... And that's good..But is it only around Christmas time they bief up security and we St.Lucian are left in the dark for the rest of the year?? Come on man!!!
Oh well well well
Y is it that only in the Christmas season they bief upsecurity .. smh .... They say that they are protecting tourist ??? So what about the well-being of our citizens ?? You officers will sit at the station and wait to be called in after or during a crime?? What if it was a white man doing the crime here???? You would see 25 officers around him like... #equality for all Lucian.... Love and Light ppl
Maco I hope the police dump him in a dangeon
And what about yourself ??? Insults don't serve justice.. Thank u
Okay very nice but when will the untouchable drug lords in the country meet justice ?
The police have to hold dem and drop the in the public. And let the public beat them
Great job but sad to say those scum bags will be back on the streets a few days later.
LOOK Officers good job !! But I think you all have to be a little more serious. Rustle these fools to the ground and slap the cuffs on them. You all need to ruff these boys up, put some fear in their hearts !!
That would be perfect but Mary Francis will say they violated their human rights.
shoots for yall iymc
Two disgruntled 'UWP' 5-to-stay-alivers, finally realized nuttin eh working. They Dindu nuffin!
A.llen the boy's, good boys and girls.Lol!
Like really smfh
Lmao must everything be about politics? Come on man smh..
Less than 24 hrs on the job and we already start seeing results. Job well done.
You going to rob somebody with a slipper on your feet you stupid fool!!!
Post their photos all over the media, St lucians have to work so hard to make a dollar and you think you just gonna come snatched it away.
Good job officers I commend you all, burst their ass and make a solid example out of those useless individuals.
Whilst these police officers are having a ball at custody suites for being all heroic... I could bet right now there is another crime going on anywhere in St.Lucia ... They say that they are protecting the tourist .... What about we as Lucian on a whole ???? Smdh .... It doesn't matter what they come out in so walk around wiff a mask and be like hey everybody???? I wonder what would have been done if this was done by a white man / tourist
The Police can only work with support. OK. There is public support. What about technical support like duty-free entry of all kinds of surveillance equipment especially security cameras.
Mr. PM you need to ask the criminals to give us a break for Christmas.
How can the criminals give us a break when they looking for new things for Xmas too.
Looooooool. OK Kenny will do.
it was about time..Great Job to the police keep it up
That looks staged.
Fool y would they stage dt
Smdh ikr
All arrests should be "staged" to ensure the media is there to show the faces of those thieves. Good job officers.
Really???Staged?? Your ignorance is ridiculous!!
Lock him up for de holidays
For him to get fed turkey and all the trimmings!??
Awesome get the scum bags that refuse to go work and still from those that try.
good job officers, but what is he handcuff to?
Good job officers
GOOD JOB OFFICERS..THAT'S JUST THE START
Pick them up! These young fellers don't know how hard people work for their money to go and buy a little something for Christmas? Good job police! I just wish I was there to give them some licks for them to check themselves!