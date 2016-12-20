BOSL
VIDEO: Police arrest two men in Castries mugging

 

Two young males were arrested by police Tuesday morning in the island’s capital city, Castries, following a failed mugging, which happened in close proximity of the Parliament building.

Reports are that the men attempted to snatch a gold chain off the neck of a tourist, who fought back with the alleged bandits and drew the attention of some people in the area.

The men were taken in by city police officers and placed at the Central Police Station.

 

 

thumbnail_20161220_102628

thumbnail_20161220_102632

46 comments

  1. yo
    December 21, 2016 at 10:50 AM

    Why isn't he hand cuffed and facing the camera ?

    (5)(4)
    Reply
  2. Bruce
    December 21, 2016 at 4:20 AM

    Beat him with the slippers till he cannot walk. Time to make and examplout of these fellers. They thieving young, old, disable and even the dead that dead already....what a shame. Then blame the system.it has nothing to do with the system.

    (21)(0)
    Reply
  3. Tet Cal
    December 20, 2016 at 11:48 PM

    by law he suppose to get at least 3 lashes of lolo beuf

    (13)(0)
    Reply
  4. Great
    December 20, 2016 at 10:36 PM

    Excellent job. Keep them in cell with one meal per day and no visitors until after the holidays. With three floggings per day and release them. Young dirty boys. I have no mercy for them

    (13)(1)
    Reply
  5. thatisit
    December 20, 2016 at 9:44 PM

    jusso a man go an take backshot for di christmas

    (20)(0)
    Reply
  6. your fellow st. lucian
    December 20, 2016 at 8:59 PM

    Good job officers

    (7)(0)
    Reply
  7. The Chaser
    December 20, 2016 at 7:30 PM

    Please let us have a mug shot of the worthless scum bag.

    (10)(1)
    Reply
  8. Anonymous
    December 20, 2016 at 5:21 PM

    LPM should have said duty-free security cameras households and businesessinstead of the usual blah-blah. Blah-blah-blah. Blah, blah, blah, blah. Blab, and more blah, blah .... You know what I mean.

    (1)(0)
    Reply
  9. Princess Riley
    December 20, 2016 at 5:15 PM

    Great

    (4)(0)
    Reply
  10. busybee
    December 20, 2016 at 4:31 PM

    GREAT JOB OFFICERS. Do it by the book, make sure that they are finger printed, mug shot is on file, dna is done because there maybe other crimes in the future that they will commit. Lesssons have to be learn, you see his flip flop on his feet, stop stealing you don't know what people do to earn their living, young and able ,get a job......

    (35)(0)
    Reply
  11. conerned
    December 20, 2016 at 4:29 PM

    I do believe that these young men are two of many .... The police say that they are protecting she tourist.... And that's good..But is it only around Christmas time they bief up security and we St.Lucian are left in the dark for the rest of the year?? Come on man!!!

    (23)(2)
    Reply
  12. conerned
    December 20, 2016 at 4:21 PM

    Oh well well well
    Y is it that only in the Christmas season they bief upsecurity .. smh .... They say that they are protecting tourist ??? So what about the well-being of our citizens ?? You officers will sit at the station and wait to be called in after or during a crime?? What if it was a white man doing the crime here???? You would see 25 officers around him like... #equality for all Lucian.... Love and Light ppl

    (11)(5)
    Reply
  13. lost Country
    December 20, 2016 at 4:17 PM

    Maco I hope the police dump him in a dangeon

    (12)(2)
    Reply
  14. 1234
    December 20, 2016 at 3:27 PM

    Okay very nice but when will the untouchable drug lords in the country meet justice ?

    (18)(5)
    Reply
  15. Sex
    December 20, 2016 at 2:30 PM

    The police have to hold dem and drop the in the public. And let the public beat them

    (27)(3)
    Reply
  16. Anonymous
    December 20, 2016 at 1:26 PM

    Great job but sad to say those scum bags will be back on the streets a few days later.

    (27)(0)
    Reply
  17. Anonymous
    December 20, 2016 at 1:23 PM

    LOOK Officers good job !! But I think you all have to be a little more serious. Rustle these fools to the ground and slap the cuffs on them. You all need to ruff these boys up, put some fear in their hearts !!

    (24)(2)
    Reply
  18. Sad-But-True
    December 20, 2016 at 12:38 PM

    Two disgruntled 'UWP' 5-to-stay-alivers, finally realized nuttin eh working. They Dindu nuffin!
    A.llen the boy's, good boys and girls.Lol!

    (11)(73)
    Reply
  19. Duane Tucker
    December 20, 2016 at 12:26 PM

    Less than 24 hrs on the job and we already start seeing results. Job well done.

    (40)(5)
    Reply
  20. Anonymous
    December 20, 2016 at 12:04 PM

    You going to rob somebody with a slipper on your feet you stupid fool!!!
    Post their photos all over the media, St lucians have to work so hard to make a dollar and you think you just gonna come snatched it away.
    Good job officers I commend you all, burst their ass and make a solid example out of those useless individuals.

    (83)(1)
    Reply
    • conerned
      December 20, 2016 at 4:25 PM

      Whilst these police officers are having a ball at custody suites for being all heroic... I could bet right now there is another crime going on anywhere in St.Lucia ... They say that they are protecting the tourist .... What about we as Lucian on a whole ???? Smdh .... It doesn't matter what they come out in so walk around wiff a mask and be like hey everybody???? I wonder what would have been done if this was done by a white man / tourist

      (5)(3)
      Reply
      • Anonymous
        December 20, 2016 at 5:17 PM

        The Police can only work with support. OK. There is public support. What about technical support like duty-free entry of all kinds of surveillance equipment especially security cameras.

        (3)(0)
        Reply
  21. watermark
    December 20, 2016 at 11:54 AM

    Mr. PM you need to ask the criminals to give us a break for Christmas.

    (12)(30)
    Reply
  22. Happy
    December 20, 2016 at 11:51 AM

    it was about time..Great Job to the police keep it up

    (45)(2)
    Reply
  23. Anonymous
    December 20, 2016 at 11:50 AM

    That looks staged.

    (3)(52)
    Reply
  24. Anonymous
    December 20, 2016 at 11:49 AM

    Lock him up for de holidays

    (29)(1)
    Reply
  25. Anonymous
    December 20, 2016 at 11:47 AM

    Awesome get the scum bags that refuse to go work and still from those that try.

    (23)(2)
    Reply
  26. Anonymous
    December 20, 2016 at 11:41 AM

    good job officers, but what is he handcuff to?

    (14)(1)
    Reply
  27. Tye
    December 20, 2016 at 11:41 AM

    Good job officers

    (17)(1)
    Reply
  28. concern citizen
    December 20, 2016 at 11:34 AM

    GOOD JOB OFFICERS..THAT'S JUST THE START

    (21)(2)
    Reply
  29. Citizen
    December 20, 2016 at 11:29 AM

    Pick them up! These young fellers don't know how hard people work for their money to go and buy a little something for Christmas? Good job police! I just wish I was there to give them some licks for them to check themselves!

    (44)(1)
    Reply

