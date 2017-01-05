PM to hold his first official press conference for 2017

Prime Minister and Parliamentary representative for Micoud South, Allen Chastanet, will hold a live press conference today Thursday (Jan.5), the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) has said.
It would be Chastanet’s first official press conference for 2017.
Chastanet, who is also the Minister for Finance, Economic Growth, Job Creation, External Affairs and the Public Service will lay out some of the government’s plans for 2017 and beyond and also take questions from the media.
The press conference will most likely be used to address a number of other issues such as: the Desert Star Holdings Limited (DSH) project and changes to the regulations of the Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP).
According to the OPM Facebook page, persons can post questions for the prime minister on that page, and the communications team will select five questions for him to answer during the live press conference.
The press conference will be held at the National Television Network (NTN) studios starting at 6:00 p.m.
The public is encouraged to watch the press conference which will also be broadcast live on the PM’s YouTube Channel and Facebook page.
CLICK HERE FOR LINK TO OPM FACEBOOK PAGE
CLICK HERE for NTN Live stream