BOSL
St. Lucia News Online, the largest online newspaper in St. Lucia. Over 300,000 unique visitors PER MONTH and over 1.5 million page views PER MONTH. E-mail our advertising department: sluadvertising@gmail.com
BOSL

PM to hold his first official press conference for 2017

By SNO Staff
January 5, 2017
PM Allen Chastanet

PM Allen Chastanet

Prime Minister and Parliamentary representative for Micoud South, Allen Chastanet, will hold a live press conference today Thursday (Jan.5), the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) has said.

It would be Chastanet’s first official press conference for 2017.

Chastanet, who is also the Minister for Finance, Economic Growth, Job Creation, External Affairs and the Public Service will lay out some of the government’s plans for 2017 and beyond and also take questions from the media.

The press conference will most likely be used to address a number of other issues such as: the Desert Star Holdings Limited (DSH) project and changes to the regulations of the Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP).

According to the OPM Facebook page, persons can post questions for the prime minister on that page, and the communications team will select five questions for him to answer during the live press conference.

The press conference will be held at the National Television Network (NTN) studios starting at 6:00 p.m.

The public is encouraged to watch the press conference which will also be broadcast live on the PM’s YouTube Channel and Facebook page.

CLICK HERE FOR LINK TO OPM FACEBOOK PAGE

CLICK HERE for NTN Live stream

(2)(3)

Copyright 2017 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Seo wordpress plugin by www.seowizard.org.