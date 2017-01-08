PM again defends his frequent foreign travels

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has reacted to the continued insinuation that his frequent overseas trips are meaningless and there has been not one single investment coming out from them.

Chastanet said that his foreign trips were necessary and will bear fruit in many sectors on the island.

In highlighting the gains of his foreign trips, Chastanet said the multi-million dollar Desert Star Holdings Limited (DSH) project is one “good example.”

“We have a couple of the hotel projects that we are going to be announcing later. The Sandals project had been on the table for a long time. I had two trips with Mr. Stewart (Gordon “Butch”) in terms of trying to convince him that the timing was now,” he said.

The prime minister said he also had meetings with the owners of Coconut Bay.

His other overseas travels included meetings with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank and the International Financial Corporation (IFC).

“The IFC will be back down here to talk about the airport project. I’ve not made that public, but I am happy with the formula that they are proposing and I am hoping that we can find either a new formula through them. We have been in discussions with other people about now doing the airport project for us,” he added.

Chastanet said he also had several meetings with the “appropriate authorities,” to find a sponsor to facilitate the construction of a cruise ship terminal in the South of the island.

Meetings were also held with officials in Martinique and France to market Saint Lucia bananas.

“In the first quarter, you will hear further announcements about new investments coming to the destination.”