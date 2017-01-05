BOSL
Opposition MP calls for CIP to be discontinued

By SNO Staff
January 5, 2017

unnamed-1In light of recent changes made to the regulations of the Citizenship by Investment (CIP) , opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Ernest Hilaire is calling for the programme to be immediately discontinued.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, the former CIP chairman argued that the new changes places Saint ‎Lucia as a cheap island paradise, as against having it positioned as a high level option ‎for citizenship.

More importantly, Hilaire said ‎the changes to the CIP regulations creates a greater level of uncertainty and poses a threat to the island’s national security, especially since it is no longer mandatory for investors through CIP to submit a police nor bankers reference.

The SLP spokesperson on business and investment also argued that the due diligence process was much more robust and rigid, but with these changes it has placed the entire programme in jeopardy.

