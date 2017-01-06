St. Lucia News Online, the largest online newspaper in St. Lucia. Over 300,000 unique visitors PER MONTH and over 1.5 million page views PER MONTH. E-mail our advertising department: sluadvertising@gmail.com
BOSL

One dead following shooting in Gros Islet

By SNO Staff
January 6, 2017

shooting-news-graphic-icon-

Police are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead.

Officers discovered 21-year-old dead from an apparent bullet wound.

The lawmen were informed by residents of the shooting around 3 a.m. Friday.

The victim was discovered in a house located at the corners of Bridge and St. George Streets in Gros Islet.

The man was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead, it has been reported.

This incident marks the first homicide for 2017 on Saint Lucia.

(1)(0)

Copyright 2017 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

2 comments

  1. grave yard
    January 6, 2017 at 8:00 AM

    Masia kool out on d war.. im a gehtto yute and i telling yall jail not nice wen yall get it yall go fell kool out masia

    (1)(0)
    Reply
  2. Take it ez
    January 6, 2017 at 7:59 AM

    Hmmm

    (1)(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Seo wordpress plugin by www.seowizard.org.