One dead following shooting in Gros Islet

Police are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead.
Officers discovered 21-year-old dead from an apparent bullet wound.
The lawmen were informed by residents of the shooting around 3 a.m. Friday.
The victim was discovered in a house located at the corners of Bridge and St. George Streets in Gros Islet.
The man was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead, it has been reported.
This incident marks the first homicide for 2017 on Saint Lucia.
Masia kool out on d war.. im a gehtto yute and i telling yall jail not nice wen yall get it yall go fell kool out masia
