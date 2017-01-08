Olympic champion Semenya weds female partner

JAMAICA OBSERVER – South African Olympic 800-metre champion Caster Semenya married her long-term partner in Pretoria yesterday.
Semenya celebrated her 26th birthday by tying the knot with Violet Raseboya after exchanging vows during a lavish ceremony in the South African capital.
The Rio gold medallist was pictured in a photo on her Instagram account wearing a dark blue suit embroidered with gold, holding a bouquet of flowers, alongside Raseboya in a white wedding dress.
“Our perfect day! #wedidit #married #ourweddingday #love #casviowedding,” wrote Semenya in a caption beneath the picture.
The two women had celebrated their union in a traditional ceremony in December 2015 in the northern province of Limpopo.
